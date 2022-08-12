Do you have an Amazon Echo Show? Now you can use any as a digital frame

- Advertisement -

amazon- -Show-Now-you-can.jpg" width="980" height="565" >

One of the things that surprises in smart screens Amazon EchoShow is that the vast majority cannot be used as if it were a photo (the exception is the most modern model with a 15-inch panel). Well, this is going to change, since this option reaches the accessories of the well-known online store.

The screens we are talking about, without being a prodigy in terms of resolution or pixel density, are more than enough to show the photos you take on vacation or a famous painting by Velázquez. This clearly would give you additional functionality, so it’s good news that the frame function reaches the entire Amazon Echo Show range. And, the truth is that it is surprising that this was not the case from the moment of its arrival on the market (we always mean that there are no elements that bother when something is displayed, such as a recommendation).

A function that is inherited from the best Amazon Echo Show

We say this because the smart screen, which has dimensions of 15 inches, and which has such interesting options as the use of widgets that allows you to see a large amount of manipulable information and that was put up for sale with the option of using it as a digital frame. And considering its attractive design and that it can be hung on the wall, it is clear that the idea fits like a glove with the device.

amazon

The operation is already known and is very effective. And furthermore it is possible activate it by using the voice assistant that Amazon has. Thus, for example, by saying “Alexa, start PhotoFrame” the function is displayed directly on the screen where you can enjoy a succession of images that are displayed one after another with a duration of no less than three hours -but, it would be ideal if it could be longer-. And what can you see? Well, from the images that you have saved in the service of the well-known online store to a collection that you have created, everything depends on what you need and have configured.

A feature is essential

Well, this is none other than being able to see the images without anything bothering you. Thus, for example, the ads that may come from Amazon do not appear, as well as the recommendations of the new Alexa functions. So, if you have the Echo Show as an element of decoration – and there will be nothing to interrupt the operation of the new photo frame -. And this is crucial for everything to work properly.

By the way, this new option for Amazon smart screens will not arrive in all regions at first. In the case of Spain lucky as it is one of the chosen to be able to enjoy this new function from the first moment. The rest are the following: USA, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and Australia.

>