Do you have a very low battery on your Amazfit smartwatch? Activate its ultra saving mode

One of the best options to consider if you want to buy a smartwatch at a good price is the family of smart watches gear amazon. The Asian manufacturer, which is also in charge of manufacturing the different versions of the acclaimed Xiaomi Mi Band, has a very extensive catalog so that you do not lack options when buying a gadget of this type.

One of the main exponents of the family of amazfi smartwatcht comes with the fact that they are so varied that you will be able to find the right model for your needs and budget, as well as offering a value for money that is very difficult to match.

Also, if you know the best tricks for your Amazfit, you can get the most out of your smart watch or fitness tracker. We have already told you how you can find your mobile using an Amazfit smartwatch or activity bracelet. Now we’re going to show you how to activate the battery saving mode in the watch.

A perfect trick if you need the operating clock longer

The truth is that autonomy is usually one of the most remarkable elements of the Amazfit family of smart watches. Although two weeks of autonomy should be more than enough, you can find situations in which you need a battery plus.

For example, maybe you have gone away for the weekend and you forgot to charge the smartwatch. And of course, having to carry the wearable on your camping trip even if it doesn’t have a battery is not fun. Better to stretch the hours of use even if it is losing functions so that it works as if it were a traditional watch.

It will not be as complete as in the usual mode, but it will continue to help you know the time as if it were a traditional model. And seeing that the process is so simple, it is worth remembering this trick.

To do this, all you have to do is slide down to open the options panel, click on the battery button with a leaf and hit accept. As we have indicated, you will lose the vast majority of functions, but you will still be able to record your steps and daily sleep.

