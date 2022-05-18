Do you have a Samsung Galaxy Watch with Wear OS? You’ll Love This YouTube Enhancement

At the developer event held a few days ago by Google, this company indicated that it intended to significantly improve the options of its applications for Wear OS. And an advance has just been known for the own of Youtube music that can make you start using it instead of Spotify on smartwatches with this operating system, such as those of Samsung.

A short time ago, an improvement was introduced in the app we are talking about, since the user interface was changed for a Tile that is much easier to handle and identify on the screen of smart watches with Wear OS. The fact is that the progress that Google itself has communicated is very important because it allows use the service regardless of the use of the telephone And, this is a clear objective that the Mountain View firm has for all those devices that use its operating system, including its recently announced Pixel Watch.

What improvement are we talking about in YouTube Music

Well, once the corresponding update is received, content can be consumed directly on the smartwatch with the Google operating system, such as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, without the need to carry out a previous download or carry out a similar action. And how will this be achieved? Well, because the possibility of doing direct streaming both via WiFi and LTE connection. A very considerable advance.

Samsung

The usefulness of this is unquestionable because, combining the use of some wireless headphones With the smartwatch in question, you could enjoy the music that you like the most when you are walking or if you practice sports. And, in addition, with the new interface you will find a specific track, it will be quite simple -just like accessing the lists you have created in YouTube Music-. Undoubtedly, this makes this app far superior to others that exist for wearable accessories that we are talking about.

arrival of this update

As always happens with Google options, the deployment will be done gradually. But according to the company itself, It shouldn’t take more than a week. so everyone with a Wear OS smartwatch gets it. Therefore, if you have a device of this type like the ones that exist from Samsung or TicWatch, you will surely find this news very striking and, of course, useful.

