Do you have a digital product? So you can increase your online sales

If you are a new entrepreneur in the digital world, you should know that one of the most difficult tasks once you have started your business is to get people to notice and recognize you. Due to the sea of ​​possibilities and offers on the web, it is easy to get lost in the crowd. For this reason, if we want to succeed in the online world we must have tools that help us increase our sales and visibility.

With that in mind, at TekCrispy we can recommend the one you include in your business plan to AppSumo platform. Thanks to it, you can quickly expose yourself to the market and, at the same time, obtain the profits you expect by having full control over the price and distribution methods of your digital products.

What is AppSumo?

Basically, App Sumo is a web platform designed to act as a “showcase” for digital products, and as a boulevard for potential buyers. Since it was founded in 2010 by Noah Kagan it has been owned by Sumo Group, Inc. and has gained notoriety in the world of e-commerce.

By now, it has become an indispensable ally for new entrepreneurs looking to get noticed on the web. After all, through the platform they can present their offers with complete freedom and be sure that their products will reach the eyes of their desired buyers.

With AppSumo you can increase online sales of countless digital products

As we already mentioned, the online platform offers total freedom so that you can increase the sales of any of your digital products. Currently, AppSumo assists the sale and distribution of elements as varied as software programs, PDF files and eBooks, online courses, WordPress plugins, Chrome extensions, template libraries and even conference tickets.

In the case of items such as PDFs or eBooks, the portal works with a direct download system that will allow people to access the product once they have made their payment. On the other hand, in the case of elements such as courses, tickets and others, it also has its code system active for redemption that customers can take to your website to enforce them.

What makes AppSumo’s business model so successful?

In the first instance, we could talk about its simplicity. On AppSumo’s own page they comment that their business is to help yours grow. With that in mind, they offer facilities so that your offers can reach the best buyers, so that little by little the online sales of your products increase.

For that, the page proposes three steps: 1) become a seller and list your offers; 2) be attentive to inquiries and promote your products through the platform; and 3) enjoy unlimited accumulation of winnings.

All this supported by four fundamental pillars: earnings, feedback, exposure and ‘hype’. By using AppSumo it is clear that you will obtain a monetary benefit, but you will also have the opportunity to access the opinions and ratings of your customers, so that you know first-hand what is working and what is not.

Likewise, AppSumo, being a recognized platform, may serve as a springboard that will enhance the exposure of your offers. Finally, it will not only make them more visible, but it will help increase the ‘hype’ or expectations towards your products, which could translate into a greater number of customers and online sales….

To start boosting your sales right now

The steps to be able to use AppSumo are very simple: 1) you must list your products and present them on the web; 2) you must be attentive to offers and close deals as it suits you and 3) continue to gain notoriety to continue making sales. Now, in order to follow these steps, you will need to register in the portal.

Once you have done so, you must offer the following information to accompany each of your products:

Cover image

Copy (short descriptive text)

List price

Email address for support

Pictures of your product (optional).

Once you have that covered, you can start enjoying the winnings. When the customers are regular AppSumo, you will get 70% of the listed price, if you attract new customers to the platform, you will get 95%. After 60 days after the purchase has been made, AppSumo will send you the accumulated payments that you have received during the month.