Do you have a bad memory? WhatsApp launches a new feature that will surely help you

Apparently, WhatsApp is rolling out a new that aims to make sure you always remember the password you’ve created for your Google Drive or iCloud backup. A very interesting option for those with a and, therefore, it is of great help to many. According to WABetaInfo, the feature is available to some users for now. But, unlike on other occasions, it is already being rolled out gradually for everyone. Consequently, with a bit of science you can enjoy it on your phone (either a model with iOS or using the Android operating system). How the new WhatsApp feature works Basically, its operation is similar to a pop-up that asks you to confirm your 6-digit PIN for two-step verification. This, which is very helpful, can sometimes be somewhat annoying, since it can interrupt something you are doing with the terminal. But surely many take this for granted as long as they do not have problems with the password. After updating to the latest version of the app, you may see a prompt asking you to enter your 64-digit key or password. Otherwise, you won’t be able to access WhatsApp unless you disable encrypted backups. Therefore, you must be very sure that you want to use this tool -which significantly increases security-, but which poses a potential risk if you have a bad memory… Something that this new option from the company owned by Goal. A success on the part of the application It must be remembered that WhatsApp launched end-to-end encrypted backup copies two years ago -by combining it with Google Drive and iCloud-, to help protect your chats from prying eyes of third parties. This security feature fixed a major vulnerability that many governments had exploited to access private messages between individuals. Once this option is enabled, your backups use a randomly generated unique key as a protection gateway. You can also manually protect with a password, although some users may have forgotten their password at some point. This can be frustrating, as you won’t be able to access your backup if you forget your password. If this is the case, you can disable the encrypted backup option once the reminder appears in order to access the application. Of course, you can later reactivate the security feature with a new 64-digit password or key, although previously encrypted chat history will be lost. The fact is that, to avoid this dilemma with WhatsApp, it is advisable to save your password in a secure environment. It’s worth mentioning that many of the top password managers come in handy for remembering your backup password. >