Do we live inside a gigantic black hole? A new cosmological perspective

- Advertisement -

In the vastness of the cosmos, we are faced with an intriguing puzzle: could our Earth, and indeed our entire universe, be within a black hole? This idea, although amazing, is being explored in the field of physical and the cosmology.

The black hole: a force of annihilation

A black hole It is a region of the universe where gravity is so strong that it distorts time and space around it. This extreme gravity means that nothing can escape it, not even light. If Earth had been swallowed by a black hole, the powerful gravitational pull would have resulted in its instant annihilation. Thus, the possibility that the Earth ended up inside a black hole in this way is ruled out.

- Advertisement -

Our universe: a product of a black hole?

However, there is another theory proposed by the Schwarzschild cosmology. According to this theory, our universe may have formed inside a black hole. The proposal holds that the singularity of a black hole, a point of infinite density, could have undergone extreme compression, similar to the state of the universe before the universe. big Bang. This intense compression could have triggered an explosion, thus forming our expanding universe inside the black hole.

Gaurav Khanna a black hole physicist at the University of Rhode Island, commented:

A black hole looks a lot like the Big Bang in reverse… The math is alike, mWhile a black hole collapses into a tiny, highly dense point, the Big Bang exploded from that point.

One theory posits that the Big Bang was first the singularity of a black hole in a larger parent universe. The dense center compressed and compressed, “until it somehow exploded and a baby universe was formed inside the black hole,” Khanna said.

The vastness of our cosmic home

If our Earth, and indeed our entire universe, is inside a black hole, it would not be an ordinary black hole. It would have to be of a staggering size, comparable to the size of the universe. If we were inside a smaller black hole, we would see the telltale traces of extreme distortions caused by gravity, such as slowed time and stretched matter. However, these signals are not observed, suggesting that the black hole in which we could exist is so vast that we cannot travel far enough or fast enough to detect such distortions.

- Advertisement -

The theory that we live inside a black hole poses fascinating possibilities and tremendous challenges. From our perspective, we could not know of the existence of a possible “parent” universe outside the black hole. If this theory turns out to be true, it would not only change our understanding of our own existence, but also make us rethink the concept of multiple universes and how they interact with each other. We are faced with a cosmic mystery of unfathomable proportions and the exciting prospect that reality could be much larger and more complex than we could ever have imagined.

Learn more at livescience.com