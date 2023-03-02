Do not wait more! Download Telegram for Mac and save battery life with its new update

Search

If you own a 16-inch MacBook Pro or keep up with the latest Apple news, you know that its battery can last several days with normal use. Now, with the new Telegram update, it is possible to further extend the battery life. The main goal of the update is to maximize the battery life of your MacBook when using Telegram, without compromising its performance.

The update includes three different features to save power on your MacBook. First of all, you can limit the number of processes running in the background, which reduces the load on the CPU and consumes less battery resources. Second, you can configure automatic playback of GIFs and videos, as well as animated emojis, to further reduce power consumption. Finally, the Telegram’s Power Saving Mode automatically adjusts power consumption based on the current state of your MacBook’s battery, without the need for manual intervention from you.

Best of all, you don’t need to activate power saving mode manually. Once you have downloaded the update, Telegram will automatically take care of saving power in the background, allowing you to enjoy a worry-free user experience in terms of battery life.

If you already have Telegram on your computer, the update may be available to download automatically. If you don’t have the app yet, we recommend downloading it immediately from the App Store as it’s totally free.

The new Telegram update is a great option to maximize battery life on your MacBook. If you are concerned about your computer’s power consumption, we recommend that you install this update to get the full benefits of Power Saver mode.

To download the update, simply Go to the App Store on your MacBook and search for Telegram. The update will be available to download for free.