Do not use this Fitbit smartwatch anymore: you could suffer burns

One of the great references when buying a wearable is the firm fitbit. The manufacturer presumes a catalog beyond all doubt, although now it has been involved in a high controversy. The reason? One of their smart watches can cause burns if you use it.

The company owned by Alphabet (Google) has started receiving Complaints related to Fitbit Ionic battery overheating, a model that has been sold globally. And, after verifying 178 cases of burn injuries, the firm has decided to withdraw the product from the market.

As they have indicated from Fitbit through an official statement “We have announced the voluntary withdrawal of the Fitbit Ionic smartwatches that the company presented in 2017 and stopped producing in 2020. The battery of the Ionic smartwatch can overheat, which poses a risk from getting burned.” In addition, they have guaranteed a refund to all customers, although they can also enjoy a discount when buying another of their products.

How to return a faulty Fitbit Ionic watch

To carry out the complete withdrawal of this product, the American firm has enabled a web page, available through this link, so that all owners of a Fibtit Ionic can return it and receive the corresponding refund. You must select the country where you live and fill out a form.

enlarge photo Different colors of the Fitbit Ionic Fitbit

We have tried to access but the web page is collapsed. If you are an owner of a Fitbit Ionic, we invite you to try it every once in a while since at any time it will work normally again.

According to the records of the CPSC (Consumer Product Safety Commission in the United States), one million units have been sold in the United States and almost 700,000 in the rest of the world, so the problem is high. On the same website they specify that the refund made will be 299 dollars.

As for the affected models, we are looking at the Fitbit Ionic FB503CPBU (blue and orange), FB503GYBK (ash grey), FB503WTGY (silver grey) and FB503WTNV (Adidas edition). Although, we recommend that you return your Fitbit Ionic, regardless of the model you have.

A very smart and laudable move by Fitbit, as no one has forced them to withdraw this product from the market. But seeing the problems that it is causing, with this they give an image of responsibility, in addition to avoiding possible future lawsuits caused by the burns that the battery of this device can produce.

