Do not miss these promotional videos from Apple where we see what it has presented at WWDC 23

- Advertisement -

After a long wait full of rumors and leaks, WWDC 23 was finally held yesterday. We are talking about ’s annual conference, and where the Cupertino-based firm once again shook the market by showing the Apple Vision Prohis first augmented and virtual reality glasses.

On the other hand, the company with the bitten apple also its new MacBook Air 15, in addition to improvements in all the operating systems of the Cupertino-based firm (iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, tvOS and macOS).

There were not a few novelties presented, which is why the company founded by Steve Jobs has published two where we can see a summary of everything they presented at WWDC 23. So don’t miss the summary with all the news that comes from the apple hand.

- Advertisement -

New MacBook Air and revolution in operating systems

Beyond the presentation of its new laptop, a large part of the Apple developer conference had its operating systems as protagonists. This way, the firm led by Tim Cook presented iOS 17, iPadOS and watchOS 10, macOS 14 and tvOS 14.

As you will see in the video that heads these lines, we have a summary of just over 2 minutes in length and where we can know the main news at the software level.

In the case of the iPhone, the most interesting novelty is the new StandBy mode that we have already told you about. In addition, the company with the bitten apple has adapted the rest of the operating systems, with the exception of tvOSso that they offer a widget system that unifies their interfaces with that of the iPhone.

With respect to Apple TV 4K operating systemthe main novelty comes with the possibility of making video calls, using your iPhone and being able to see your interlocutors on the screen.

- Advertisement -

In this second video, which lasts about 9 minutes, we can see a complete summary of the Apple Vision Pro, lhe revolutionary smart glasses from the bitten apple firm that have surprised us with their possibilities.

A luxury product, will have a official price of $3,499and of which very few units will be manufactured, so surely when they reach the market during the first quarter of 2024 it will be exclusively for the American market.

But at least we can see the Apple Vision Pro on video to get an idea of ​​everything that a product offers that could once again mark a before and after in the industry.

- Advertisement -

>