Do not miss it! No Man’s Sky now available for Mac and another surprise on the way

For the connoisseurs, you will already know that “No Man’s Sky” is a very fun exploration and adventure game with touches of survival action available now on your Mac through Steam. Likewise, it seems that there will soon be “another surprise” from the Hello Games studio soon.

No Man’s Sky is coming to Mac

During the previous WWDC in 2022, the Cupertino company indicated that No Man’s Sky would reach the iPad and Mac by the end of that same year. However, Hello Games took a little longer than expected to exceed that time frame. Until this moment is that you can enjoy the game right now on your Mac.

Meanwhile, Hello Game founder Sean Murray brought up two interesting issues that have been heavily implicating Apple for the past few days. Yesterday, Murray mentioned the arrival of the game. Although this would be only one of the two important announcements, so we have to wait for the next one.

TONow, there’s a good chance there’s another announcement, and that’s No Man’s Sky on iPad. PSince from the beginning it should have arrived for said device together with the Mac version at WWDC in 2022. A day ago Hello Games hinted that it may also be preparing a version of the game for Apple’s mixed reality headset , although this announcement would still wait for WWDC 2023 the following Monday, June 5.

No Man’s Sky could already be found on other virtual reality sites such as PC or PlayStation VR. At the time the game came to WWDC a year ago with a presentation on the Mac that had the M1 chip. Among the rumors it is indicated that the Apple Reality Pro would have inside a chip that is based on the M2, as well as a dedicated image signal processor, it would have the power to spare to run the game smoothly.

At the time, Hello Games collaborated with Apple to bring some games to the Apple Arcade service. Due to the history that the studio has maintained with the Cupertino company, it makes a lot of sense that No Man’s Sky would arrive as one of the first games on the mixed reality headset.

Incredibly proud of the pace of the team on No Man’s Sky right now. Our last update for No Man’s Sky, Interceptor was just a few weeks ago. Fractal was just six weeks ago before that! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/g9lqeMTZY6 —Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) June 1, 2023

However, there are those who indicate that the Apple Reality Pro will not be a device focused on games. Although Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman does not support this theory, stating that it will focus on gaming, media and communication as priorities.

It seems that heThe company deals with developers who are already working on games for mixed reality content. There is also expectation about the experience development tools that will reach the headset.

Through Steam you can now download No Man’s Sky on your Mac. We still have to wait for the Mac version on the App Store.