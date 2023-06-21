Do it yourself: iPhone 14 line and M2 Macs join Apple’s Self-Repair Service

- Advertisement -

Apple’s Self-Repair Service was announced in 2021 as an option for users to fix their own devices with official parts and tools at home and is now being expanded to more branded phones and computers. As announced today, the service will cover the iPhone 14 and Macs with an M2 chip soon.

The announcement was made today by Apple itself on its official website. According to her, as of June 21, the following devices will be integrated into the Self-Repair Service: iphone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

13″ MacBook Air with M2 chip

MacBook Pro with M2 chip

All Macs with M2 chip In addition, the Self-Repair Service will also include new parts for other devices such as the True Depth camera and superior speaker for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 lines and Macs with an M1 chip.





Apple also says it will offer System Setup for Device Repair, free software that allows users to check that everything is working properly after replacing parts. Running System Setup after a repair authenticates genuine Apple parts, updates firmware, and calibrates parts to ensure peak performance and quality. Additionally, for repairs involving biometric authentication such as Touch ID or Face ID, System Setup links the biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board to ensure device security and customer privacy. You can now listen to the original Sailor Moon songs on Spotify: learn how The System Configuration tool can be accessed by activating Diagnostic Mode on the instrument. Apple Self-Repair Service is currently available in the following countries: U.S;

France

Italy

Poland

Spain

Sweden

UK Unfortunately, there is no forecast for the launch of the Apple Self-Repair Service in Europe.

