Do it yourself: iPhone 14 line and M2 Macs join Apple’s Self-Repair Service

Apple’s Self-Repair Service was announced in 2021 as an option for users to fix their own devices with official parts and tools at home and is now being expanded to more branded phones and computers. As announced today, the service will cover the iPhone 14 and Macs with an M2 chip soon.
The announcement was made today by Apple itself on its official website. According to her, as of June 21, the following devices will be integrated into the Self-Repair Service:
- iphone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- 13″ MacBook Air with M2 chip
- MacBook Pro with M2 chip
- All Macs with M2 chip
In addition, the Self-Repair Service will also include new parts for other devices such as the True Depth camera and superior speaker for the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 lines and Macs with an M1 chip.
Apple also says it will offer System Setup for Device Repair, free software that allows users to check that everything is working properly after replacing parts.
Running System Setup after a repair authenticates genuine Apple parts, updates firmware, and calibrates parts to ensure peak performance and quality. Additionally, for repairs involving biometric authentication such as Touch ID or Face ID, System Setup links the biometric sensors to the Secure Enclave on the logic board to ensure device security and customer privacy.
The System Configuration tool can be accessed by activating Diagnostic Mode on the instrument.
Apple Self-Repair Service is currently available in the following countries:
- U.S;
- France
- Italy
- Poland
- Spain
- Sweden
- UK
Unfortunately, there is no forecast for the launch of the Apple Self-Repair Service in Europe.
- The Apple iPhone 14 is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 4,999. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Plus is available at Magazine Luiza for BRL 5,999. The cost-benefit is average but this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Pro is available from Extra for BRL 7,099. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.
- The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available from Rio Tech for BRL 7,199 and Magazine Luiza for BRL 7,998. The cost-benefit is average and this is the best model in this price range.