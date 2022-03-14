Do iPhone SE (2nd gen) cases work on the new iPhone SE (3rd gen)?

Buying a new smartphone often comes with a set of accessories like a case, charger, and more.

Well, if you’re going to buy the new iPhone SE (3rd gen.), it doesn’t have to be that way. At least if you’re upgrading from iPhone SE (2nd gen.), iPhone 7, or iPhone 8.

The new iPhone SE has the same design as its predecessor which in turn is based on a design that Apple used years before for some other iPhones.

All of these devices are the same size, with the camera bump and Lightning port in the same places, as well as the same screen.

You can check it on the Apple website, for example with this silicone case for iPhone SE. In the compatibility section, the second and third generation iPhone SE models are listed, as well as the iPhone 7 and 8.

Other accessories are also supported, like wallet cases, wired and wireless chargers, and headphones, so if you’re coming from one of those mentioned devices, you could save yourself a bit of money on accessories.