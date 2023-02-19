Do I need another installation if I already have fiber installed but contract with another operator?

You have fiber installed at home but you want to change operators. Whatever the reason. In that case, we ask ourselves, do we need to do another installation? Depends. Whether or not a new installation is needed in our house will depend on many factors and not just whether you are going to change companies or not.

- Advertisement - There is no general answer to know if you are going to change companies and have to do a new installation. It depends on the operator you change to, it depends on the installation you have done, it depends on whether you have or will you have direct or indirect fiber and it will depend on the location of the CTOs in your building. So below we review the possible cases that may occur… What does a new installation involve? Nothing for you. Simply the technician who go connect the equipment It will take longer if you have to do the complete installation than if it is already done and you only have to change the equipment at home. You switch to an operator from the same group Yeah you change from Movistar to O2 and you already had fiber, not only will you not need a new installation, but you will not even need a technician to show up at your house. The migration is automatic and the installed devices belong to the same company, so it doesn’t matter if you change your rate because you will continue to have the same router as always and the same installation as always Even if you have changed brands.

- Advertisement -

But it depends on the operator, on the change. It is not necessary to change the installation in most cases (unless you go from indirect to direct fiber) but a technician must attend if the equipment has to be changed. It can happen, for example, if you change from Orange to Jazztel or vice versa…

Other cases

But there are other cases that can occur and that will require a modification in the installation.

Indirect fiber or direct fiber

- Advertisement -

Although it is not usual for us to change from direct fiber to indirect fiber, the opposite process is normal and, in this case, the installation will change. If you have direct fiber you will have the advantage of having less equipment and the installation will be different.

Another operator, same facility

It may be, and this will not be known by you but by the technician when he comes to the home, that you change operator and it is not necessary to do an installation from scratch, but it is enough with modify the connection to the CTO.

This will imply that the installation does not have to be complete, but rather that the technician make the necessary changes from the CTO of an operator (the old one) to the CTO of the operator you hire, modifying the connection and without the need to install fiber as if it were not there. done. But this will depend on each case and you will not be able to know until the technician sees the situation and tells you how to proceed.

Another operator, another facility

But it may be that there is no option for connect using the same installation (the dispersion box is on a different floor, for example) and it will depend on your building, how the installation is or the specific circumstances of each case.