DLSS 3 arrives in update to Jurassic World Evolution 2 and promises better performance

The new generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling, DLSS 3, was announced by NVIDIA in September, promising to take advantage of the 4th generation Tensor cores and new optical flow accelerators brought by the “Ada Lovelace” architecture to the new NVIDIA graphics cards . In addition to promising performance up to four times greater than the predecessor version, the engine offers more image quality thanks to its improvements in artificial intelligence.

Because this Thursday (8) the technology is being added to the game Jurassic World Evolution 2 for free, in a release that also includes the paid DLC Dominion Malta. Additionally, the patch adds the option to separately enable NVIDIA Reflex for most GeForce users.