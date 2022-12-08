DLSS 3 arrives in update to Jurassic World Evolution 2 and promises better performance

The new generation of Deep Learning Super Sampling, DLSS 3, was announced by NVIDIA in September, promising to take advantage of the 4th generation Tensor cores and new optical flow accelerators brought by the “Ada Lovelace” architecture to the new NVIDIA graphics cards . In addition to promising performance up to four times greater than the predecessor version, the engine offers more image quality thanks to its improvements in artificial intelligence.
Because this Thursday (8) the technology is being added to the game Jurassic World Evolution 2 for free, in a release that also includes the paid DLC Dominion Malta. Additionally, the patch adds the option to separately enable NVIDIA Reflex for most GeForce users.
Regarding the inclusion of technology in the game, Frontier’s director of technology, Matt Simper, told the WCCFTech portal that the feature is great especially for simulation games that require a lot of CPUs.
“Rendering is an ever-evolving field, and there are many techniques out there to offset the drawbacks and performance concerns of other techniques. Framing is certainly a key technique when it comes to providing a seamless experience for gamers,” he said. .
The developer cited a significant increase in frame rate —between 50% and 100%—, promising better performance and a smoother experience for players. He took the opportunity to say that the NVIDIA Reflex is doing a good job in recovering a good part of the additional latency.
The technology is also compatible with games like A Plague Tale: Requiem, Cyberpunk 2077 and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.