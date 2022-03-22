DJI’s new drone is capable of operating even in the heaviest rain

DJI, one of the most prestigious drone manufacturers, has just launched its latest and most innovative industrial drone, the new Matrice Series 30, made up of two variants: M30 and M30T, and characterized by being the most resistant to heavy rain , and it is even easier and lighter to transport given its smaller size compared to other models of the company’s industrial drones.

The new Matrice Series 30 is also accompanied by its own docking station with many functions, although it must be taken into account that some of these functions will not be possible to use in those jurisdictions where they are not allowed by local laws.



To function where others cannot

As we say, the new Die Series 30 is the DJI industrial drone model that can best cope with heavy rain, beating the DJI M300 RTK with its IP45 rating, since although the new model does not have the highest rating, only with the IP55 rating, The company points out that this new model is prepared for “heavy rain, strong winds, high altitudes, even in ice and snow conditions from -20 ° C to 50 ° C.”

Thanks to its reduced size and weight, and to its folding parts, it can be transported in large backpacks or in small wheeled suitcases, which is an advantage when taking it from one place to another.

Each charge allows you to obtain a maximum flight autonomy of 41 minutes, and this is where its own docking station, the DJI Dock, also comes in, since it allows the maximum fast charge of the battery in 25 minutes, also having its own station cameras, surveillance cameras and antennas, in addition to IP55 classification, allowing its use even under adverse weather conditions.

DJI Dock also allows the drone to be used in missions at a distance of up to 7 kilometers, although this is where the different regulations come in to be able to use or not use this feature, located within its most advanced functions.

The new drone model comes in two variants: M30 and M30T, whose only difference is that in the T variant a radiometric thermal camera is also included in the set of cameras, now leading to a starting price for the basic pack of $9,999. and $13,999, respectively.

Either of these two variants will also have the completely redesigned RC Plus controller, now having a 7-inch screen instead of 5.5 inches, and IP54 protection for use under adverse conditions.

