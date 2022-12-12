DJI Mini 3, a new ultralight drone that has a 4K quality camera

The company DJI It is one of the best in the drone market. Well, it has just presented a new model with reduced dimensions and which is very light to complete its product range. We talk about mini 3a team that has many virtues and that offers more than many may think.

Apart from offering high speed and response when handling this drone, one of the things that stands out in the new model that DJI has presented is that it allows a really wide autonomy, since with a single charge it is capable of flying up to 38 kilometers, a most interesting figure for an ultralight model. And, to this, we must add that the image transfer is optimized, because it is capable of transmitting video at a distance of 10 kilometers at a resolution of 720p (30FPS).

Additionally, so that inclement weather is not a problem, all kinds of advances are included to separate them. Without going any further, it should be noted that the wind resistance offered by this product reaches the 10.7 meters per second. In this way, the stability it achieves is simply excellent.

An excellent camera in the DJI Mini 3

The one included in this model has a sensor 1:1.3 inch CMOS with 48 megapixel resolution. This already announces that its benefits are very good. Thus, for example, it is possible to perform 4K quality recordings (30FPS), which ensures that the results can be viewed in the best possible way on televisions. In addition, since it offers Dual ISO and HDR technology, you can be sure that the realism is excellent, even if the lighting conditions are bad – thanks to its focal aperture of F: 1.7).

DJI

It should be noted that the DJI Mini 3 includes very positive options, such as True Vertical Shooting. This ensures that you can get fully vertical shots to publish videos on social networks that are striking and spectacular. It even has pre-programmed options to achieve the desired results, therefore, you can easily get the most out of the drone.

Light and attractively priced

Regarding the first thing, it must be said that the weight of this team remains in 249 grams, so you don’t have to suffer a lot to take it from one place to another. In addition, it has some technologies that make this DJI Mini 3 perfect as a semi-professional entry model. Options like GNSS combined with a downward vision system for maximum control. even includes return home to make the drone return to its starting point if the battery is running out.

As far as price is concerned, the basic option is located in the 489 eurosbeing possible to achieve it with a DJI RC-N1 controller for 579. Besides, there are other configurations that include different accessories that are compatible with this drone.

