DJI Inspire 3, an all-in-one drone with 8K support to make cinematic videos

DJI Inspire 3, an all-in-one drone with 8K support to make cinematic videos
DJI has positioned itself as the absolute leader in the drone market thanks to a high-quality catalog that is constantly expanding. And the best example we have in the new DJI Inspire 3a true all-in-one with 8K capability to get your best videos.

We are talking about high-end equipment that is capable of offering a sublime user experience. Your weapons? A exquisite design, night vision and the ability to record 8K videos for a cinematic experience.

DJI Inspire 3, a drone for movie lovers

As the manufacturer indicates in the press release, it has a 161° ultra-wide FOV night vision FPV and O3 Pro transmission and control system to offer best-in-class flight performance and a complete professional ecosystem that has been designed to integrate seamlessly into the largest movie sets.

To give you an idea, the DJI Inspire 3 It is the firm’s first cinema-quality drone. A product for professional use, although it will delight lovers of the seventh art and who seek excellence in their recordings.

“The Inspire 3 is the professional-grade aerial platform every filmmaker has been waiting for,” said Ferdinand Wolf, DJI Creative Director. “It allows users to fully maximize the potential of any shot, as they can shoot with cinema-grade image quality previously only available with large, clunky camera systems. We look forward to seeing how the Inspire 3 will take aerial cinematography to a whole new level.”

Death Stranding is coming to Xbox Game Pass on August 23

enlarge photo

Between the DJI Inspire 3 features, We find an FPV camera, visual sensors, positioning system and storage card slots integrated into the fuselage to offer a minimalist look and a modern industrial aesthetic.

It features new interchangeable dual TB51 smart batteries and offers a flight time of 28 minutes, in addition to a flight speed of up to 94 km/h, a climb and descent speed of 8 m/s, even a dive speed of up to 10 m/s. We have already told you that it is an SUV…

Be careful with your camera, a powerful full-frame Zenmuse X9-8K Air Gimbal and that hides the best DJI image processing technologies, in addition to CineCore 3.0 to record in 8K at 25 frames per second, CinemaDNG mode, Apple PRoRes Raw Video and S&Q mode, X9-8K Air to record in ProRes Raw in 4K at 120 frames per second.

Among its characteristics when recording, supports dual native ISO. At 30 fps full frame and below, offers EI 800/4000, compatible with all 24 fps commonly seen in film productions and the 25 fps used in TV and commercial productions so you can shoot whatever you want.

All seasoned with support for high dynamic range (HDR) to ensure the best colors in poorly exposed situations. You can even use an additional ultra wide angle lens among all kinds of compatible accessories so you can get the best professional recordings.

Lastly, this DJI Inspire 3 comes with the DJI RC Plus controller Featuring a 7-inch 1200 nit high-brightness display to operate even in bright sunlight. Features battery life of up to 3.3 hours and extends to 6 hours with a hot-swappable WB37 battery

The DJI Inspire 3 is priced at 14,999 eurosand will hit the market at the end of June with all kinds of accessories

