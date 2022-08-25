DJI Avata: DJI brings new, smaller drone with First Person View

With the new DJI Goggles 2 and DJI’s motion control unit, even inexperienced pilots should be able to fly the mini from the person perspective.

At the beginning of last year, DJI released the “DJI FPV” quadrocopter, a type of drone that was completely new for the company at the time, which has some of the characteristics of a racing drone – above all the view from the first-person perspective via video glasses (goggles). With the “DJI Avata”, the manufacturer is now presenting a smaller, lighter variant with a take-off weight of just 410 grams instead of around 795 grams. According to DJI, the flight time with one battery charge is up to 18 minutes.

The video goggles have also been revised: the DJI Goggles 2 is smaller, lighter and is said to offer a more comfortable fit with a crystal-clear FPV image comparable to that of other DJI drones. The DJI Goggles 2 feature Micro-OLED displays with adjustable diopters

Also included is the motion controller with integrated acceleration sensors, which can be used to fly the drone with just a few buttons and by turning and tilting the wrist. It celebrated its premiere at the DJI FPV at the time. The DJI Avata is still compatible with the DJI FPV Remote Controller 2.

DJI's "hybrid drones": DJI Avata (left) and the DJI FPV, which was released last year (Image: Daniel Cloren)

The DJI Avata allows beginners and pros to choose from multiple flight modes to suit their skill level:

Normal Mode (N-Mode): In N-Mode, the DJI Avata flies similar to other DJI drones and hovers using satellite navigation and/or Visual Positioning Systems (VPS) on the underside of the drone.

Manual Mode (M-Mode) (only with DJI FPV Remote Controller 2): M-Mode offers complete, limitless control and the total FPV flight experience. Experienced pilots can adjust parameters and enjoy an incomparable flight including matching videos.

Sport Mode (S-Mode): A new hybrid blend of M-Mode and N-Mode, S-Mode combines the dynamic movement features of M-Mode with the key safety features of N-Mode. S mode is the sweet spot of the three modes and is designed to give pilots more space to explore their skills and get used to FPV flight.





Video Goggles Comparison: DJI’s first pair of goggles are significantly bulkier than the new frame offered with the DJI Avata. (Image: Nico Jurran / Daniel Clören (also models))

The DJI Avata’s integrated propeller guard makes the hull more stable and significantly reduces risk. This means that even minor collisions are no problem and after a rollover the aircraft can right itself again in turtle mode.

Fast video recordings

The DJI Avata features a camera system that DJI claims surpasses all other FPV drone solutions: 1/1.7-inch 48 MP CMOS sensor with f/2.8 aperture and an ultra-wide-angle lens with a field of view of up to 155° . The wider field of view enabled more intense aerial photography and video recording at up to 4k/60fps, as well as slow-motion recording at 2.7K/100fps. Equipped with the D-Cinelike color profile, the DJI Avata enables a wide color palette that allows for detailed adjustments in post-processing.

Even during rapid flight maneuvers, the DJI Avata should record every video sharply and stably with two leading stabilization technologies. According to DJI, RockSteady eliminates general image shake and DJI HorizonSteady ensures that the image always remains level with the horizon. Videos are captured in the 20 GB of internal memory, which should offer additional freedom and spontaneity for creative recording, even when a microSD card is not available.

security technology

Despite its small size, the DJI Avata features DJI’s GEO 2.0 geofencing system, which notifies you of airspace restrictions and potential hazards, and automatically prevents drones from flying near high-risk areas such as airports. B. Airports fly. The DJI Avata also features the DJI AirSense ADS-B receiver system to provide alerts when planes or helicopters are nearby, and helps authorities monitor drones in the air in sensitive locations with DJI AeroScope.

Prices and Availability

The DJI Avata can be purchased in a variety of configurations from Store.dji.com and most authorized retail partners. The drone alone costs 579 euros without a remote controller, motion controller or goggles, which is intended for those who already have compatible models for control and display.

The DJI Avata Pro-View Combo costs 1429 euros and includes the DJI Avata, the DJI Goggles 2 and the DJI Motion Controller. The DJI Avata Fly Smart Combo for $1149 includes the DJI Avata, the DJI FPV Goggles V2 and the DJI Motion Controller. Finally, the DJI Avata Fly More Set costs 249 euros and contains two DJI Avata Intelligent Flight Batteries and a DJI Avata battery charging station.



