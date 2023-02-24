5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech NewsDJ Mix: Spotify launches hub for Latin American DJs with exclusive playlists

DJ Mix: Spotify launches hub for Latin American DJs with exclusive playlists

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
DJ Mix: Spotify launches hub for Latin American DJs with exclusive playlists
1677196375 dj mix spotify launches hub for latin american djs with.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Spotify has already launched a feature that comments like a DJ and recommends songs in the US and Canada. Now another novelty has arrived, this time for users in Latin America who will have access to exclusive playlists on DJ Mix, a hub where creators can share playlists with handpicked remixed songs.

The DJ Mix is ​​now available in 8 Latin American countries including Europe. Playlists will be created in partnership with the following DJs:

  • Vintage Culture from Europe
  • Gian Varela from Panama
  • Mariana Bo from Mexico
  • Sinego of Colombia

DJ Mix from Spotify contains dozens of playlists. Image: Spotify

In addition to the lists of artists mentioned above, it will also be possible to select playlists from other DJs from around the world including Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Benny Benassi and many others through the Dance/Electronic genre hub that can be accessed through the link below:

  • Hub Dance/Electronica on Spotify – access
- Advertisement -

Speaking of exclusive playlists, Spotify has also released a playlist featuring 40 songs from HBO Max’s The Last of Us series.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #tamanho {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

It’s in Brazil? Netflix reduces monthly subscription prices by up to 50% in over 30 countries

According to The Wall Street Journal, Netflix has made cuts of up to 50%...
Microsoft

Hackers exploit ChatGPT popularity to spread data-stealing malware

Cybercriminals are taking advantage of the high popularity of OpenAI's ChatGPT to spread through...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.