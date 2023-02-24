DJ Mix: Spotify launches hub for Latin American DJs with exclusive playlists

Spotify has already launched a feature that comments like a DJ and recommends songs in the US and Canada. Now another novelty has arrived, this time for users in Latin America who will have access to exclusive playlists on DJ Mix, a hub where creators can share playlists with handpicked remixed songs.

The DJ Mix is ​​now available in 8 Latin American countries including Europe. Playlists will be created in partnership with the following DJs:

In addition to the lists of artists mentioned above, it will also be possible to select playlists from other DJs from around the world including Martin Garrix, Tiësto, Benny Benassi and many others through the Dance/Electronic genre hub that can be accessed through the link below:

Hub Dance/Electronica on Spotify – access

Speaking of exclusive playlists, Spotify has also released a playlist featuring 40 songs from HBO Max’s The Last of Us series.