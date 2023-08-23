diya to introduce 14 new services as part of enhanced fight against corruption

- Advertisement -

In the coming months, 14 more digital services will be added to the Diya platform , including an e-justice system. Mikhail Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, shared this.

Within three years, the ministry plans to deploy 63 electronic products, covering almost every citizen of Ukraine. Recently, e-judicial systems, registries and the eCase Management System have been introduced to speed up the pre-trial process.

According to Fedorov, this digital breakthrough implies potential benefits of 48 billion hryvnias.

Thanks to digital mechanisms, over the past two years alone, the state has successfully prevented corruption losses in the amount of UAH 16.3 billion.