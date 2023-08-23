HomeInnovationDiya to introduce 14 new services as part of enhanced fight against...

Diya to introduce 14 new services as part of enhanced fight against corruption

InnovationMobileiphone
diya to introduce 14 new services as part of enhanced fight against corruption
diya to introduce 14 new services as part of enhanced fight against corruption
- Advertisement -

In the coming months, 14 more digital services will be added to the Diya platform, including an e-justice system. Shared by Michael

In the coming months, 14 more digital services will be added to the Diya platform , including an e-justice system. Mikhail Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, shared this.

Within three years, the ministry plans to deploy 63 electronic products, covering almost every citizen of Ukraine. Recently, e-judicial systems, registries and the eCase Management System have been introduced to speed up the pre-trial process.

- Advertisement -

According to Fedorov, this digital breakthrough implies potential benefits of 48 billion hryvnias.

Thanks to digital mechanisms, over the past two years alone, the state has successfully prevented corruption losses in the amount of UAH 16.3 billion.

An old email from Steve Jobs confirms that there were plans to launch an “iPhone nano”

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Social Networks

WhatsApp: This is what it means when you see the code “1437” in the chat

There are regular reports of WhatsApp scams that also include sending strange combinations of numbers. In the...
Android Games

5 Important Tips for Nintendo Switch Owners: You Should Never Do This

If you want to have fun with the Nintendo Switch for a long time...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.