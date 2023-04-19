HomeTech NewsDiving drone can switch between flying and swimming

Diving drone can switch between flying and swimming

Tech News
sei 142735713.jpg
sei 142735713.jpg
- Advertisement -

A quadcopter that can fly like an aerial drone, but also splash down into water and operate like a submersible, could be used for search and rescue missions or engineering inspections.

Ben Chen at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and his colleagues created a prototype device called Mirs-X, which weighs 1.63 kilograms and is 38 centimetres wide. It can hover for 6 minutes in the air or dive underwater for around 40 minutes. Mirs-X is waterproof at depths of up to 3 metres and moves at up to 2 metres per second in water.

- Advertisement -

Its propellers spin rapidly to …

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.