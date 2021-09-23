Disturbing footage shows Dublin security guard pouring hot water to move homeless woman

These distressing pictures show a Dublin security guard pouring hot water to move a homeless woman who was sitting near a shop.

Footage seen by Dublin Live shows the woman sitting on the ground at a bin, while a security guard threatens to throw the contents of a coffee cup at her.

The footage was filmed on Wednesday nigh, and the source was sitting in a nearby car when the incident occurred.

There was steam arising from the top of the coffee cup, indicating that it was filled with hot water.

The woman gets up from her spot and the security guard proceeds to pour the water over where she was sitting, splashing and soaking her belongings that were on the ground.

At the end of the clip, he leaves the scene and walks into the shop.

A source said the woman was “shaken, but alright” after the incident.

Dublin Live have contacted the shop about the incident.

For the latest breaking news, sign up to our free newsletter.