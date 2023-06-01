DistroKid launches its first mobile app for the distribution of independent music tracks

DistroKid is a service founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Philip J. Kaplan to enable independent music creators to promote and distribute their music tracks, whether recorded at home or in a studio, by bringing them to online stores and music services. streaming at a lower cost than the competition, also obtaining financial gains based on the number of times their music tracks are being listened to.

The company has just released its first mobile application in the middle of 2023, initially reaching the iOS platform, although they also promise that their application for the Android platform will arrive soon, without specifying anything else about it.



Arriving at the right time

They argue that most music creators still needed a laptop to access their music tracks, which has led to the creation of a mobile app not being a high priority, where until now, musicians have had to use only the desktop version.

But with the proliferation of app-based DAWs (digital audio workstations) and improvements “in mobile file systems like the ‘Files’ app for iPhone,” the tide is changing, and the time has come when DistroKid can finally have your own native native mobile app.

With a list of functions that will continue to grow

As they point out:

The new app allows artists, bands, DJs, and producers to add lyrics or credits to releases, check earnings, and manage which releases appear on their artist page on streaming services. In addition, the app includes a push “You have money” notification that sounds every time new money arrives in your account.

For now, DistroKid’s native mobile app supports uploading tracks, editing previous versions, adding lyrics, credits and cover notes to any release, viewing streaming stats, viewing earnings and withdrawing money to accounts, sharing pages from HyperFollow, manage the releases that will appear on your artist pages on different streaming services, as well as notify you when money arrives in your user account.

Over time, DistroKid will be improving the mobile app and adding “a bunch of new features.”

previous releases

Closer in time, the company released its own smart mastering tool called Mixea last May that, at a cost of $99 per year, gives musicians access to a number of features to enhance their tracks. musicals.

In a somewhat more distant way in time, the company launched DistroVid last year as a music video distribution service so that users can broadcast their videos on platforms such as Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal and Vevo for a cost as well. $99 a year.

As we can see, times change, and today, there are countless tools to get musical compositions to users and generate their own communities without going through the more traditional ways.

More information: DistroKid News