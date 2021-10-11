Disqualified driver nabbed in Santry after failing to fool gardai with fake licence

A disqualified driver was nabbed in Santry after failing to fool gardai with a fake driver’s licence.

Gardai were busy carrying out checkpoints on Ireland’s roads over the weekend with multiple offences identified in one area.

Santry Roads Policing Unit were out in force in recent days as they conducted stops in north Dublin.

They stopped several motorists at the checkpoint on Saturday and identified multiple offences contravening road safety rules.

Five vehicles were seized after their owners were found to be driving with no insurance and driving unaccompanied with no L-plates.

Gardai say that court proceedings will follow regarding the no insurance detections.

They also made another startling discovery when they stopped one road user in Santry on Saturday.

The driver produced a fake driving licence and when members of the force checked the Mobility App, they found that the motorist was driving whilst disqualified.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver was arrested and charged with court to follow.

In another incident in north Dublin, gardai who were on patrol spotted a car that was parked in a disabled bay.

It emerged that the driver was an unaccompanied learner with no insurance and the car was not taxed.

Gardai subsequently seized the car, with court proceedings to follow for the motorist.

