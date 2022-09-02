Disney + will sell themed products through QR codes in the app

would be working on a modality to promote and accessories for sale, through QR that would be displayed in the Disney + application, according to a recent report.

Under this new dynamic, by scanning the QR code that is displayed on the screen, platform users will be directed to the company’s website, where they can buy products from their own brand.

Disney will promote the merchandising it has for sale through its streaming platform

A report of The Wall Street Journal unveiled this novelty, announcing that Disney plans to launch this new commercial function in the application at the end of this year.

According to what was detailed in that report, this function would be released with the release of some exclusive items for Disney + subscribers, such as a Darksaber toy from the Star Wars saga series, The Mandalorian.

It should be remembered that Disney + will launch a plan with advertising $7.99 per month for Disney+, capped at four minutes of commercials per hour. Regarding the display modality of these QR codes, it is not yet known if they will be part of a specific section or if they will be mixed with the rest of the ads integrated into this plan that will be released in December.

Disney plans to offer an integrated subscription to several of its products and services

Along with the entry into force of this plan with ads, the price of the standard subscription of Disney + and its sister platforms ESPN + and Hulu, will experience an increase in their rate.

This tariff readjustment, the incorporation of advertisements and the sale of merchandise Exclusive through the platform, they are part of a much more ambitious Disney roadmap.

According to the WSJ report, the company’s main plan is to integrate a large part of the services they offer, through a unified subscription, in the style of Amazon Prime. In this case, along with streaming, offers would be added to access Disney theme parks, resorts or stores.

dead line contacted a company spokesperson for more details on this plan. Although he did not provide further details, he did confirm the existence of this initiative.

“Disney is more than a brand to our consumers, it is a lifestyle and we are exploring how to better serve them through our many touch points. A membership program is just one of the exciting ideas being explored as we consider ways to bring the physical and digital worlds together to create the next generation of great Disney stories and experiences.”the aforementioned Disney spokesperson told Deadline.