Disney + will host Marvel series and launches new parental controls

From now on, Disney+ will be the home for Marvel action series once all the rights acquired at the time by Netflix have expired today, March 1, allowing at the time the creation of Marvel series even as Netflix originals, serving as a stimulus for the arrival of new users to the platform.

This transfer of platforms has brought with it the need to create parental controls to make it impossible for the little ones to access them, despite the fact that at some point it was considered taking it to Hulu, also owned by Disney, although it was finally decided to take it to Disney + together to new parental controls to filter adult-rated content.



Change of home from which to entertain fans

It was in the year 2013 when Marvel and Netflix signed a long-term agreement, having previously taken another long-term agreement between Disney and Netflix. But with the arrival of Disney in the segment of streaming platforms on demand, things have been changing, to the point of beginning the cancellations of Marvel series on Netflix throughout the years 2018 and 2019, also reaching the end of the agreement with Disney.

After the end of the agreement, there was a period of two years for which it was established by contract that the characters of Netflix series and movies could not appear on other platforms, a period of time that has already ended, and that will allow the series of Marvel can finally land on Disney +, one of the toughest competitors

With this in mind, series like “Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”, “Luke Cage”, “Iron Fist”, “The Defenders”, “The Punisher” and “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” will begin to be present starting March 16 on Disney+ in markets such as the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, although from the platform they also advance that these titles will reach other global markets later.

And when it comes to new parental controls, beginning March 16, subscribers to the platform in the United States will be asked to set the different levels of content to profiles that are available under their subscriptions. , in addition to protecting profiles with a PIN and a mechanism so that minors cannot leave the specific experience for them.

Coincidentally, these parental controls were already in international markets, but not in the United States, where users will be notified once they enter the service for the first time starting on the 16th.

If they don’t set the changes, it will default to a rating level of 14, which means they won’t be able to access Marvel content to begin with.

In this way, Disney + is preparing to bring more Marvel content for adults in the future, although at the moment it has not specified which will be the releases that will be arriving, at least in the short term.

Image Credit: Disney+