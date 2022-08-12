Disney + releases new posters of “She-Hulk” with more information on its characters

After + will make a change in the premiere date of its new series of Marvel starred by Tatiana Maslany, She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), and that will arrive in less than a week, just today new images were released about other of its relevant female , in which we will see the British Jameela Jamil as the antagonist Titania, already Ginger Gonzaga like Nikki.

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes it is a short series created by Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty), based on the Marvel character She-Hulk. It is set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sharing continuity with the films in the franchise.

New images of “She Hulk” with Tatiana Maslany, days before its premiere. (DisneyPlus)

This new story will reveal a woman in her thirties named Jennifer Walters. She is an excellent lawyer characterized by a great sense of humor who has the power to turn into the Hulk. But she doesn’t do it like her cousin bruce banner; since she doesn’t freak out or lose her temper like the old green superhero.

But how does the female version of the Hulk become?

The miniseries will show his transformation, which he achieves with the help of Bruce, who transfers his powers to him after an emergency blood injection. As such, she shares many of the same abilities as her familiar when she is in superhero form, but her control over her ability makes her possibly a more valuable asset. From this, Walters becomes a lawyer specialized in cases of humans with powers due to her new conditions.

posters-of-She-Hulk-with-more- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> New poster of “She Hulk” with Jameela Jamil as the antagonist Titania. (DisneyPlus) posters-of-She-Hulk-with-more- .jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

This production is officially the debut of the heroine in a live-action. The address in charge of she hulk is under the name of Kat Coiro Y Anu Valia. And both filmmakers, along with gao, listed as executive producers; as well as Kevin Feig, Louis D’Esposito, Victor Alonso Y Brad Winderbaum.

Curiosities of she hulk

She has been listed as one of the 20 most powerful Avengers, even above Captain America and Luke Cage. However, there are still many details that are unknown about the character.

What led Bruce Banner to siphon his blood into his cousin? According to the comics, it all stemmed from a moment of chance, one day when Bruce Banner was in town visiting his family, when an enemy sent some of her men to attack him. But they got a surprise thanks to the transfusion of gamma-irradiated blood, which made Jen’s abilities manifest at that moment, with which she was able to help him. thus was born She-Hulk.

Ginger Gonzaga will play Nikki in “She-Hulk.” (DisneyPlus)

Jennifer Walters is a lawyer dedicated to what she does and you can see her great story at Disney Plus starting August 18.

: