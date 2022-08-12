Disney+ presents its long-awaited ad-supported subscription offer

It will be from December 8 that these new prices come into force in the United States. ( Plus)

after this week waltdisney revealed that its streaming platforms reached more than 221.1 million subscribers (according to the third quarter report that closed in June of this year) and that for its part Netflixhad 220.67 million, the movements in the animated company continue.

It has now been announced that Disney+ will have a subscription plan with ads, similar to the strategy that Netflix has been developing for some time and one more that will be without commercials.

The ad-supported service that will start next December 8 it will cost in the United States 7.99 dollars per monththe same price as a membership of Disney+ now in that country, while the ad-free version will cost 10.99 per month.

Ads will not be shown on child profiles.

Disney says that it would not include ads in all the content of its catalog. Everything would start with spots of 15 and 30 seconds. Also, ads will not be shown on children’s profiles.

Likewise, the basic plans that will have ads and will be made up as follows were announced: Disney Plus + Hulu by $9.99; Disney Plus + Hulu + ESPN Plus for 12.99, in addition to another package that includes Hulu + Live TV + Disney Plus + ESPN Plus (with ads), will have a monthly cost of $69.99.

The new fees will also affect the company's other streaming services such as Hulu and ESPN Plus.

“With our new offer of Disney+ Supported by advertising and an expanded lineup of plans across our streaming portfolio, we will bring a greater variety of consumer options at a variety of price points to meet the diverse needs of our viewers and appeal to an even broader audience.” said in a statement Kareem DanielPresident of Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.

So far it has not been confirmed if Disney Plus Y Star Plus will also offer these packages cheaper and with ads for the region of Latin America.

The new Disney Plus plan will only use a small number of ads and they will be shown infrequently so that the user experience remains good.

It is worth mentioning that Netflix It’s also launching its own ad-supported membership package and it’s available at a cheaper price than existing plans, which could help attract new subscribers.

This week it was announced that Disney Plus surpassed Netflix in subscribers.

The changes of Disney+ occur after the prices of Netflix Y Prime Video have increased this year USA Y Europe.

