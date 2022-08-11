Disney Plus will raise prices and launch a plan with ads in December

- Advertisement -

Within the “streaming war” Plus is undoubtedly one of the strongest names, and it is also one of the firms that is best playing its cards, both in terms of content and plans. In this sense, the American company has announced two important changes, on the one hand you plan to raise the price of your subscription, something that should obviously contribute to generating more income, but that at the same time could mean a considerable loss of users.

Disney Plus prepares a second movement, the introduction of an advertising-based plan which will be much cheaper. With both movements, the American giant will achieve a certain balance, since this new economic plan with advertising should encourage the entry of new users, and this would allow it to compensate for the possible loss of users derived from that increase in the price of the monthly subscription.

The price of Disney Plus it will go up from $7.99 to $10.99. To compensate for this, as we said, the new mode with ads will arrive, which will cost $7.99, and that it will occupy the gap previously occupied by the standard plan. Hulu’s price will also go up from $12.99 to $14.99, and its mode with ads will go from $6.99 to $7.99. Finally, an increase in the price of ESPN Plus has also been confirmed, which will go from $6.99 to $9.99.

With those price increases all these streaming services follow the trend that we have been seeing in recent yearsand it is that the subscriptions of the main players in the sector have become considerably more expensive, and it does not seem that this is going to change in the short or medium term, quite the contrary, it may end up producing new increases soon.

The Disney Plus plan with ads will be available in this year, and the price increases that we have mentioned will be effective as of December 8, except in the case of ESPN Plus, which will raise the price of your subscription as of August 23. It is confirmed that the Disney Plus ad-supported plan will only use “a small number of ads” and that they will be shown infrequently so that the user experience remains good. Ads will not show on child profiles.

Netflix, one of the main rivals of Disney Plus, has been one of the companies that has raised the price of its subscriptions the most, and is also working on a cheaper mode based on ads, good news that, as we told you in its moment, has also been accompanied by a bad one, and that is that it is preparing the transition to a new modality of shared payment accounts, in which the user will only be able to share it if they pay a certain additional fee for each household that they add to their profile. It’s funny, at the end the “streaming war” it will make us pay more and more despite the growing competition.