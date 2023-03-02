5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftDisney Plus: See what's new coming to the catalog in March 2023

Disney Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in March 2023

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Disney Plus: See what's new coming to the catalog in March 2023
disney plus see whats new coming to the catalog in.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Carnival is over and we’ve reached the month of March, which means that streaming platforms are ready to reveal the news that arrives in their catalogs this month.

After finding out what Netflix releases will be in March this year, it’s time to check out what’s new on Disney Plus, one of the platforms most loved by Europeian users.

Although the highlight of the month is the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian, the platform arrives with several other films and series to entertain subscribers.

[mb_related_posts1]
- Advertisement -

Check out the full list below:

Films
  • Zog and the Flying Doctors – March 3
  • Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher – March 3
  • Spider-Man 3 – March 10th
  • Chang’s Play – March 10
Series
  • Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong – All Episodes – March 1st
  • The Mandalorian – Season 3 – March 1 (New episodes every Wednesday)
  • Pop Goes to the Vet with Dr. Joya – All Episodes – March 8
  • Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur – March 15
  • Reflections on Life with Robin Roberts – Complete Season 2 – March 15
  • Into the Unknown – All Episodes – March 15
  • Mpower – All Episodes – March 15th
  • Rising Voices: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Complete Season – March 29
  • Malcolm in The Middle – Complete Seasons 4-7 – March 29
  • Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Complete Season 2 – March 29
  • Doogie Kamealoha: Doctor Precocious – Complete Season 2 – March 31
  • Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – new episodes every Wednesday
Specials
  • Bono & The Edge: A SORT OF HOMECOMING with Dave Letterman – March 17
  • Giraffe Ark – March 29

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >

Google releases Chrome OS Flex for use on any Windows or Mac PC

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Airbnb deletes accounts of people associated with users already banned from the platform

The real estate rental platform airbnb is in the process of deleting the accounts...
Latest news

How to develop employees during a recession

I’m hitting refresh on my email, waiting for several executives to get back to...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.