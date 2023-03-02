Disney Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in March 2023

Carnival is over and we’ve reached the month of March, which means that streaming platforms are ready to reveal the news that arrives in their catalogs this month.

After finding out what Netflix releases will be in March this year, it’s time to check out what’s new on Disney Plus, one of the platforms most loved by Europeian users.

Although the highlight of the month is the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian, the platform arrives with several other films and series to entertain subscribers.

Check out the full list below: