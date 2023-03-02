Disney Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in March 2023

Carnival is over and we’ve reached the month of March, which means that streaming platforms are ready to reveal the news that arrives in their catalogs this month.
After finding out what Netflix releases will be in March this year, it’s time to check out what’s new on Disney Plus, one of the platforms most loved by Europeian users.
Although the highlight of the month is the premiere of the third season of The Mandalorian, the platform arrives with several other films and series to entertain subscribers.
Check out the full list below:
- Zog and the Flying Doctors – March 3
- Avengers Confidential: Black Widow & Punisher – March 3
- Spider-Man 3 – March 10th
- Chang’s Play – March 10
- Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong – All Episodes – March 1st
- The Mandalorian – Season 3 – March 1 (New episodes every Wednesday)
- Pop Goes to the Vet with Dr. Joya – All Episodes – March 8
- Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur – March 15
- Reflections on Life with Robin Roberts – Complete Season 2 – March 15
- Into the Unknown – All Episodes – March 15
- Mpower – All Episodes – March 15th
- Rising Voices: The Music of Wakanda Forever – Complete Season – March 29
- Malcolm in The Middle – Complete Seasons 4-7 – March 29
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse – Complete Season 2 – March 29
- Doogie Kamealoha: Doctor Precocious – Complete Season 2 – March 31
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 – new episodes every Wednesday
- Bono & The Edge: A SORT OF HOMECOMING with Dave Letterman – March 17
- Giraffe Ark – March 29
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >