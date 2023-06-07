Disney Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in June 2023

The month of June has already arrived and many are preparing for the iconic festivals of São João, but as usual, the arrival of a new month is also accompanied by news in the catalogs of streaming platforms.
After finding out what’s coming to Netflix, Star Plus, Paramount Plus, Prime Video and Lionsgate Plus, it’s time to check out what’s new on Disney Plus. In June, “Mickey’s house” arrives with bombastic debuts, with highlights to the Secret Invasion series, the box office success Avatar: The Water Path and the Stan Lee special.
Without further ado, get the full schedule below:
- Films
- Series
- Specials
- Avatar: The Way of Water – June 7
- Flamin Hot: The Flavor That Changed History – June 9
- The Best in the World – June 23
- Kiff – June 7th
- Marvel Legends – Season 2, Episodes 10-14 – June 14
- Me & Mickey – Episodes 11 to 22 – June 14
- Secret Invasion – June 21st
- TOTS – Season 3 – June 21st
- Family Weekend – Season 2 – June 28th
- Home Improvement – Seasons 1 to 8 – June 28
- Stan Lee – June 16th
- Disney Gallery/Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 – June 28
wfd-invisible=”true”>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0, 0,0.23);box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImagem {width: 25% ;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetalhes {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size { font-size:80%;}#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.storeImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.storeImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px ;}.lojas {margin-right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}# appDetails {padding-left:42px;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#name {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;} #price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width : 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” wfd-invisible=”true”>