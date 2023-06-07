Disney Plus: See what’s new coming to the catalog in June 2023

The month of June has already arrived and many are preparing for the iconic festivals of São João, but as usual, the arrival of a new month is also accompanied by news in the catalogs of streaming platforms.

After finding out what’s coming to Netflix, Star Plus, Paramount Plus, Prime Video and Lionsgate Plus, it’s time to check out what’s new on Disney Plus. In June, “Mickey’s house” arrives with bombastic debuts, with highlights to the Secret Invasion series, the box office success Avatar: The Water Path and the Stan Lee special.