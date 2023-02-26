Disney Plus has a rare deal right now — get it while it’s hot

If you’re going to get Disney+ sometime soon, you might as well make it today. Disney Plus is $1 off per month when you buy three months. Basically, a three month subscription now costs $7 per month instead of $8. But hey, a discount is a discount! If you’ve been holding off on subscribing, this might be the deal that pushes you over the edge.

Why you should sign up for Disney Plus

One of the best online streaming services for movies and TV, we’re huge fans of Disney Plus. It has a truly extensive library of content and has gone from strength to strength since it launched in late 2019. Available for pretty much every device imaginable, Disney Plus can be streamed across up to four devices at any one time so it’ll keep the whole family happy.

With select content in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, along with many movies being available in 4K, it’s pretty special for movie and TV fans. Even better, it’s the home of all things Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and — of course — Disney. That means you get access to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as all Star Wars movies and spin-off shows too. Besides that, the best shows on Disney Plus also include Willow, The Mysterious Benedict Society, The Simpsons, and Only Murders in the Building.

When it comes to movies, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has just become available with Avatar, Home Alone, The Princess Bride and many more supplementing the wealth of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars content. Search through the best movies on Disney Plus and there’s always something there for everyone in the family. It’s a truly comprehensive catalog of riches that reminds you how many fond memories are attached to Disney.

Right now, you can sign up to Disney Plus Basic for just $7 per month for the first three months. It’s an ad-supported tier but a cheap way of seeing what’s out there, considering there’s no Disney Plus free trial. Once the three months end, you’ll switch to the full price of $8 but you can always cancel beforehand to avoid paying extra. The offer is available to all new as well as returning Disney Plus subscribers within the US.