Disney Plus: check out the news and trailers released during D23 2022

Last weekend, we had a new edition of D23, a traditional biannual convention dedicated to the most diverse productions and business fronts of the Walt disney Company, including films, series, animations, theme parks and much more. As might be expected, the event featured a veritable flurry of news, including productions from Marvel Studios, Pixar, Walt Disney Animation, Lucasfilm, 20th Century Studios and more.
In view of the astronomical growth of Disney Plus, we decided to list the main announcements for the service, which will be coming to the catalog soon.
andor – Premiere of the first three episodes of the first season on September 21.
The era set in Andor – the five years before the events of Rogue One – is filled with danger, deceit and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the journey that is destined to make him a rebellious hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on ordinary people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and what’s at stake for them – and the galaxy – is very important.
Werewolf in the Night – Premieres October 7th.
Big Shot: Elite Trainer – Full season 2 premiere on October 12.
Marvyn’s (John Stamos) latest plan toward success is to get his team featured on ESPN, and to achieve that he recruits an unlikely player: Ava (Sara Echeagaray), a courageous player who is a hit in beach volleyball. , whose public conflicts took her out of the sport. Between the loss of their assistant coach Holly Barrett (Jessalyn Gilsog) to a rival school, new friction between teammates, a sudden and unexpected closeness with the boys and off-court disasters no one could have predicted this season, the Westbrook Sirens have even more to prove.
Star Wars: Stories of the Jedi – All episodes premiere on October 26.
The production features six new animated shorts with parables built around prequel-era Jedi. Journey through the lives of two different Jedi: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku, each will be put to the test as they make choices that will define their destinies.
My Daddy (Still) Is Santa – Premieres November 16 with a double episode.
Scott Calvin is about to turn 65 and realizes he can’t be Santa Claus forever. Suddenly, he starts to lose his Santa Claus magic; and on top of that, he has a family that could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two children who grew up in the North Pole. With plenty of elves, children and family to please, Scott sets out in search of a suitable replacement Santa, while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life outside the polo.
willow – Premieres on November 30th.
Set in a magical world where elves, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish, Willow is the story of an unlikely band of heroes who set out on a dangerous quest, facing their inner demons and banding together to save the world.
The Legend of the Lost Treasure: On the Edge of History – Debut with double episode on December 14th.
The Disney+ Original Series Legend of the Lost Treasure: On the Edge of History is an expansion of the Legend of the Lost Treasure film franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess – a brilliant and inventive DREAMer in search of answers about her family. – who embarks on the greatest adventure of his life to discover the truth about his past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.
Secret Invasion – Launch in 2023.
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Premieres February 10, 2023 on Disney Channel and shortly thereafter on Disney Plus.
Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, based on the hit Marvel comics, follows the adventures of super genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton Tyrannosaurus Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings the Devil Dinosaur to present-day New York, the duo must work together to protect the Lower East Side from harm.
The Radical Family: Bigger and Better – Season two premieres in February 2023.
Radical Family: Bigger and Better picks up the story of Penny Radical and her frantic family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twins BiBi and CiCi, and grandmother Chuga Mãma (and Puff!). And of course, it wouldn’t be The Radical Family without the loyal gang of Penny Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.
American Born Chinese – Debut in 2023.
Based on the graphic novel by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese tells the story of Jin Wang, an ordinary teenager trying to balance his high school social life and his family life. When he meets a new student on the first day of class, even more worlds collide as Jin is inevitably embroiled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.
win or lose – Debuts in the second half of 2023.
Win or Lose follows Pickles, a mixed high school softball team, in the week leading up to the championship game. Each episode takes place in the same week, highlighting the perspective of a different main character – players, their parents, the referee – each reflecting a unique visual style.
The Mandalorian – Season three premiere in 2023.
In season three of The Mandalorian, the Mandalorian and Grogu reunite and continue their journey across the lawless galaxy.
ironheart – Launch in 2023.
Executive producer Ryan Coogler has given fans a sneak peek at the new series that takes place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Dominique Thorne returns as Riri Williams, a brilliant young inventor determined to make her mark on the world. Her unique take on iron suit construction is both brilliant and flawed, and Ironheart delves into the dynamics of technology versus magic.
Other Premieres
- Zootopia+ – Premieres November 9th.
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 2 double-episode premiere on January 4, 2023.
- Ahsoka – Debuts in 2023.
- Iwajú – Premieres in 2023.
- Loki – Season 2 premiere in 2023.
- Echo – Coming soon.
- Daredevil: Born Again – Premieres in 2023.
- Armor Wars – Debuts in 2023.
- Star Wars: Skeleton Crew – Coming Soon.
Abracadabra 2 – Premieres on September 30th.
It’s been 29 years since the 17th century sisters were resurrected and they’re out for revenge. To stop the hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc before dawn on All Saints’ Day Eve, three high school students (Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham) must act.
disenchanted – Premieres on November 24th.
Featuring songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, the musical comedy picks up 15 years after Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert (Patrick Dempsey) wed, as the family moves to the suburbs in search of a “happily ever after.”
Peter Pan and Wendy – Launch in 2023.
The new film delves deeper into Wendy’s story as she joins the boy who refuses to grow up on a magical journey to Neverland and reveals the story behind the rivalry between Peter Pan and one of Disney’s most memorable villains.
