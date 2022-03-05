Disney + plans to launch a cheaper subscription plan but with advertising

Disney+, the platform for streaming of video on demand from the Disney factory, could also follow in the footsteps of HBO Max, and like other platforms of streamingcould bring a cheaper subscription plan but with advertising support.

Interestingly, among the other platforms of streaming Existing with cheaper but ad-supported plans is Hulu, also owned by Disney.



The initial idea is that this new subscription plan with advertising support will arrive at the end of this year in the United States and then, throughout 2023, be extended internationally, without there being a defined timeline for its global deployment at the moment.

Looking for profitability in a few years

With this new subscription plan, the company hopes to be able to attract more users and make its service profitable for the following year, 2024, considering having more than 300 million subscribers, more than double what it currently has.

Previously, despite the fact that it has been on the market for less time, Disney + followed in the footsteps of Netflix with the increase in prices of its subscriptions almost at the end of last February.

With the enormous diversity of existing streaming platforms, Disney + is now considering a different strategy of which they will give all the details over the coming months, according to The Information.

In this sense, it is not known if the company will integrate occasional pauses, allowing access to all content, or it could also restrict access to content, among other possibilities.

There is also the possibility that over time, Disney + may back down from its approach of launching a cheaper subscription but in exchange for advertising. These types of cheaper options but with advertising support are usually mostly common in the United States.

If the new cheaper plan goes ahead but with support for ads, it would be added to the existing plans, it could even be added to those plans that could also arrive in the future.

In this sense, the company is also testing two Disney + Hotstar plans for mobile devices only in India, similar to Netflix plans for that country, where users would receive content but at a much lower resolution.

It would be up to users to decide between paying more and not receiving advertising, and paying less but viewing some advertising in return.

Via: TheInformation