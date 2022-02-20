Tech News

Disney plans to build its own residential community

By: Brian Adam

Like something out of a science fiction movie; thus it could be considered the latest from Disney recently released.

Is about Storyliving by Disneya project that would seek to fulfill the dream that Walt Disney would have had with EPCOT where he intended to create a community in which its inhabitants lived in peace and harmony under terms and conditions established by the company itself.

At that time the idea had not been seen with good eyes, so it ended up being discarded. However, it seems that it has resurfaced through this proposal.

In that sense, Storyliving by Disney would lie in the theme park construction that they would not close and in which people could have the possibility of living permanently. In this regard, the Disney parks, experiences and products executive Elen Pak pointed out the following:

Imagine an energetic community with the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort.

The city has been chosen Rancho Mirage in California’s Coachela Valley as the point where the 1,900 homes that will shape this utopian community that Disney plans to carry out and that they will call Cotino. It is worth mentioning that this place was where Walt Disney himself lived.

When explaining the project, Disney stated the following:

These master-planned communities are intended to inspire residents to foster new friendships, pursue their interests, and write the next exciting chapter of their lives, all while enjoying the attention to detail, unique amenities, and special touches that are the hallmark. from Disney.

With regard to the set of structures that will make up the Cotino community, it was revealed that it will have a nursing home, a shopping mall, restaurants, a beach club where activities focused on the entertainment of residents will be carried out throughout the year, as well as places that can be visited by those who are not residents.

On the other hand, the cost of a house in the community of Cotino, whose design will be in charge of Disney Imagineerswhich will seek to get involved with companies and construction companies in the housing sector to carry out this project.

