Disney overtook Netflix in total subscribers for the first time

This August 10, it was reported that waltdisney reached a total of 221.1 million subscribers, according to the report of the third quarter that closed in June of this year. With that figure, the digital platform surpasses the giant for the time streaming Netflix, whose complete number of subscribers is 220.67 million. It should be noted that the numbers of the entertainment company refer to Disney+ESPN and Hulu (including Live TV).

In total, the figures that made the new company record possible are 152 million, of Disney+; 22.8 million, of ESPN+; and about 46.2 million, corresponding to Hulu Y live-tv . Secondly, the big one with the “N” had an unexpected loss of 200 thousand subscribers in the first three months of 2022, and the forecast indicated that this number would grow to approximately two million canceled accounts.

Perhaps the worst crisis Netflix was rescued by the launch of the fourth season of stranger things in two volumes, a huge sum that almost reaches the historical figure that only historically has achieved the squid game in 2021. However, the implementation of an additional charge for profiles outside the same household has discouraged customers who share a single account without all living in the same space.

In the most recent quarter, Disney+ added about 14.4 million new subscribers and beat the 10 million average expected by the usual statistics, dictated by analysts at FactSet. During the last months, the platform added great content such as Obi-Wan Kenobiof the franchise starwarsY Ms MarvelMarvel’s fiction about the heroine of Pakistani origin.

Disney + will also raise its prices and will have an option with advertising

Regarding this new information, it was announced that the company will launch an option Disney+ with advertising from December 2022. This new modality will cost $7.99 per month, the same price that the company now charges for the ad-free version. was what the American company indicated in a statement on Wednesday.

The cost without ads will increase by $3 per month, that is, it will be priced at $10.99 per month from December 8. Likewise, the regular cost of Hulu will also go up between 1 and 2 dollars a month, according to new guidelines of the plan that will be put into practice soon. It is expected that it may lose subscribers in the future amid the war for broadcast rights and the world streaming.

With Netflix in the second place, Disney becomes the new market leader, but nothing is said in the market of the streaming being a completely volatile business in the face of constant changes around content supply and demand amid price increases. To date, Disney shares are up 5 percent, while its closest competitor remains stable despite losses this year. In 2022 alone, Disney shares had already fallen 28 percent.

