disney + now supports shareplay on iphones

Viewing content in sync with other people has become quite common since the coronavirus pandemic began. For many it has been one of the escape routes from the harsh days of confinement, in which they had to virtually maintain social contact. One of the best iOS functions for this has been to SharePlay, which offers us on Californian devices to view the same content with other people, in a synchronized way, well, more and more apps are compatible with this mode, and this is the case of Disney +.

Enjoy Disney + content

The streaming platform has become in a few months one of the most viewed on the planet, and logically with movements like this that figure will grow little by little. Because now, as the platform has revealed, the Disney + supports SharePlay Yes, as long as we have the latest version of the app, which is the one that enables this compatibility with the Cupertino service. In this way, all the content on the platform, with Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars or National Geographic, can now be enjoyed in this way.

The app is compatible with SharePlay not only on iPhones, but also also on iPad, Apple TV or Mac, where it is necessary to have at least MacOS 12.1 to be able to enjoy this functionality. And it is that not all apps are compatible with SharePlay, but there are more and more that support them, and best of all, they are the most important when it comes to viewing content with our devices. From what we have learned, it appears that SharePlay support will be extended to other platforms in the future, such as HBO Max, Pluto TV or Starz, currently supports TikTok, Twitch, and of course with Apple TV + or Apple Music.

Undoubtedly a feature that will be increasingly popular, at the same rate as the number of compatible apps is increasing. With this functionality, we can watch a chapter or movie from any of these platforms accompanied by virtual friends, who will see the contents at the same time as us, in a completely synchronized way. A way to share our tastes with other people, even if we do not have them next to us. Great news for users of Apple devices if you doubt that they will now be able to enjoy the vast amount of content on this platform.