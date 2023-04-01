Disney, Netflix, Universal, Apple and more win millionaire lawsuit against pirated IPTVs

The companies disney, Netflixuniversal and apple won a lawsuit against the operator of two pirated IPTV services. Action for copyright of audiovisual products should yield the payment of US$ 30 million in compensation for the companies. According to the Hollywood Reporter website, the decision also provides for the closure of all activities on pirated content distribution platforms. These and other companies continue the endless fight against piracy in the audiovisual world.





The case gained great repercussions in February last year after businessman Dwayne Johnson (not the actor), owner of AllAccessTV (AATV) and Quality Restreams, was accused of infringement, contribution to infringement and induction of copyright infringement. Other major studios such as Warner Bros. and Paramount, are also among those involved in the action. The two pirated subscription services included live channels, as well as several VOD stations with movies and TV shows from various studios.