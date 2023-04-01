Disney, Netflix, Universal, Apple and more win millionaire lawsuit against pirated IPTVs

The companies disney, Netflixuniversal and apple won a lawsuit against the operator of two pirated IPTV services. Action for copyright of audiovisual products should yield the payment of US$ 30 million in compensation for the companies.
According to the Hollywood Reporter website, the decision also provides for the closure of all activities on pirated content distribution platforms. These and other companies continue the endless fight against piracy in the audiovisual world.
The case gained great repercussions in February last year after businessman Dwayne Johnson (not the actor), owner of AllAccessTV (AATV) and Quality Restreams, was accused of infringement, contribution to infringement and induction of copyright infringement.
Other major studios such as Warner Bros. and Paramount, are also among those involved in the action. The two pirated subscription services included live channels, as well as several VOD stations with movies and TV shows from various studios.
The services also allowed access to several networks and paid services such as Cinemax, NBC and HBO for a fee of US$ 25 per month. Still according to the report, only one of the services (AATV) was earning Johnson US$ 3 million a year.
If copyright infringement is intentional, the owner will have to pay up to $150,000 per infringed work. In addition, Johnson received an injunction prohibiting him from having any involvement in services that involve piracy.