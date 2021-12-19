Disney Magical World 2 Enchanted Edition Review: colors and magic

Kissed by the natural reflections of the water in front of it and by the artificial lights of its interiors, a sumptuous castle shows its best face, in the night, in the distance. Suddenly a trail of stars appears, a fine dust bow, as if the sky wanted to give a hug to the imposing structure. There is no short, medium or feature film by Walt Disney Pictures that does not open on this splendid image, a symbolic entrance to narrative universes that are always different, yet united by an essential element: magic.

Who knows how many have dreamed of being able to peek through the rooms of that building steeped in wonder, and maybe stroll in the placid places that surround it. A wish that the House of Mickey has fulfilled by building its wonderful theme parks and that Bandai Namco, in 2013 and 2015, has declined in a videogame key through the two Disney Magical World for Nintendo 3DS.

Especially the second, Disney Magical World 2, has achieved good success in the Japanese and US markets, which is why the publisher has today decided to re-propose its contents in full on the Nintendo Switch, obviously in a remastered version. Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is a tour of some of the most beloved fantasies among the countless given birth by the Burbank company, connected with each other in order to create a colorful Disney life simulator, specifically aimed at children.

If you can dream it you can do it

As you can guess from the premises, Don’t expect a real storyline from Disney Magical World 2. The pretext for challenging the pad is actually reduced to the bone: those who play, in the form of their Mii (or an alter ego made from scratch), are invited by Mickey Mouse to the city of Castellopoli in order to start a new life together with other avatars and the most famous characters of Dad Walt’s stable.

After having found a house a few meters from the central square, our pixel counterpart will be able to take the first steps between the areas of the village, starting to carry out the first available activities: help the villagers complete some simple chores, visit the shopping avenue to buy various items, start and manage a small diner with the king’s approval.

Whenever something new is experimented, the software gives the player a sticker: the more they conquer, the more the game world is revealed in all its entirety. The news concerns both adding tasks and goals – very basic and never pressing – both the unlocking of previously closed areas, obviously centered on the great imaginaries of the Classics seen on television and in the cinema: the Hundred Acre Wood, Alice’s Wonderland, the Hawaiian beaches of Lilo & Stitch , just to name a few.

A bit like it was for the Kingdom Hearts, it cannot be denied that part of the charm of an operation like Disney Magical World 2 derives precisely from the taste of (re) discover the cartoonsque universes in videogame form already appreciated by passive viewers, and to interact with the protagonists of those stories (by the way, here is our review of Kingdom Hearts 3). A considerable push to take an interest in the offer of a product which, in practice, can only remember Animal Crossing very closely. Among the things to do, in Castellopoli and its surroundings, there is in fact the possibility of continually redo your look and customize your home as you wish; crafting delicious recipes to serve in the bar; grow plants, fish, take group photos; and do favors left and right, whether it is towards our similar NPCs or to Goofy, Snow White, Olaf and the various animation stars who inhabit the locations.

Compared to other life simulators, Bandai Namco’s work also includes brackets, the so-called “episodes”, a little more action-oriented. It is about short missions developed like dungeons in which, with a magic wand in hand, it is called to fight hordes of annoying ghosts with the aim of scrapping together treasures and materials in considerable quantities. The episodes are a further piece of an unexpectedly colorful playful mosaic, which has all the credentials for entertain very young users for dozens of hours.

We speak mostly of children, considering that the progression – if it can be defined as such – is always rather guided and the game mechanics, elementary to say the least, are easily assimilated even by those who, in the gaming world, have not yet had the pleasure of doing who knows what experiences. However, it is good not to exclude the hypothesis that even the oldest Disney fans can find in Magical World 2 a respectable oasis of relaxation, to be attended without urgency.

As before, (a little) more than before

Not having been, at the time of its pocket debut, a particularly talked about production among gamers of the old continent, it is likely that for the vast majority of our readers, Disney Magical World 2 is a title yet to be discovered. The Enchanted Edition re-proposes its contents – including DLC ​​- in a fairly slavish manner, except for tweaking here and there some aspects related to the visual system and the performance of the software.

There is talk of faster loading between one screen and another as well as a general polishing aimed at making everything more suited to an experience of a hybrid nature, pleasant to enjoy both independently of the dock station and sitting in front of the TV. The fact remains that Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition is the adaptation of a seven-year-old portable work which, despite the efforts, fails to hide some limitations due to its origin. We refer to a glance that today as then, albeit pleasantly flamboyant, remains somewhat modest in terms of polygonal models and general texture quality.

Magical World 2 shows its not being properly in line with the times even thinking about the fact that a real online sector is missing – although it is possible to make the avatars of some randomly drawn player appear in one’s own Castellopoli, in a totally simulacral form. Nothing to do with the multifaceted interactions of New Horizons and similar, in short. Before saying goodbye, we leave you to our Animal Crossing New Horizons review.