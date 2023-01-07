Disney + in the footsteps of Netflix: a price increase and a new rate with ads is coming

- Advertisement -

Last week the Netflix fee with advertising arrived.

It is true that it will not land in Spain until November 10, but it is already available in the United States. And it seems that Disney+ he will follow in his rival’s footsteps.

It is not the first time that we have talked about the possibility that the mouse platform launched a new rate with advertising. And now we can confirm that Disney + is going to raise the rates of its streaming service.

As reported by various media, the Mouse House has just announced that Disney + will have a new rate with advertising, in addition to making an increase in the rest of the plans available in the United States.

These will be the new Disney + prices

In this way Disney+ will go from $8 a month to $11 a month. If you prefer to pay the annual subscription, instead of 80 dollars it will now cost 110 dollars, although they keep the two months free.

And, as previous rumors pointed out, ad-supported tier will be priced at $8/month or $80/year. In short, you are going to pay the same but having to see advertising in return.

It seems the new price plans of the entertainment platform will be activated from next December 7and. As for the possible launch of these new Disney+ rates in our country, it is very likely that next year, surely in January 2023, Disney will announce a price increase in Europe, and that it will most likely affect Spain.

Regarding the operation of this new Disney Plus ad-supported rate, It should be noted that it will not contain ads as long as a child profile is being used and there will be no advertising in content for children.

As for the length of the ads, It will be very similar to Netflix since they will open commercial cuts of 30 seconds every half hour of broadcast. Now all that remains is to wait for the entertainment platform to officially announce the price increase for Disney + Plus in Spain.

Obviously this is not good news at all, but this movement by the entertainment giant was expected. The accounts are not adding up to Disney and, although it has become the most used streaming platform, finally managing to unseat Netflix, the truth is that it is at a loss.

So they have had no choice but to adjust prices and offer a slightly less competitive service on an economic level, in exchange for improving their profitability or at least reducing the annual losses caused by the streaming platform.