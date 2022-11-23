Disney and Snapchat allow you to immerse yourself in the world of Avatar through Augmented Reality

Before the world premiere of the film “Avatar: The Sense of Water” next December, Disney is already warming up in collaboration with Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, to allow users of the aforementioned social networking platform to transform in a Na’vi and immerse yourself in the world of Pandora through a new Augmented Reality lens.

The new lens is already available to all users starting this week, although it will become the main Snapchat lens on December 15, one day before the world premiere of the sequel to the popular Avatar movie, released in 2009. .



- Advertisement -

Snap notes that users will have a personalized experience tailored to each of them.

To do this, the new lens will make use of an automatic learning model based on adverse generative neural networks, advanced computer vision technology and 3D graphics, which will allow each user to be transformed in real time.

They specify that this technology will transform the mouth, eyes, head shape, hair and skin, with true Avatar blue striped texture, through the new lens, which is also capable of working from all angles. viewing angles obtained with the mobile device.

Augmented Reality as a strategy for marketing campaigns

From Snap they also point to the benefits in the use of Augmented Reality in marketing campaigns by the entertainment sector.

- Advertisement -

In this regard, in addition to allowing users to become familiar with the characters and the world around them, they point out that its use “offers almost twice the levels of visual attention compared to equivalents without Augmented Reality, which leads to better memories.” », and furthermore, «brands that have Augmented Reality experiences are 41% more likely to be considered».

Regarding the use of Augmented Reality glasses in 2021 theatrical campaigns, Snpa says that “in addition to their video investments, (in the entertainment sector) they obtained an additional reach increase of 32%”.

Now all that remains is to play with the lens while waiting for the film premiere to arrive in the main movie theaters with which young and old will enjoy the new production by James Cameron.

- Advertisement -

Link: Snapchat Lens