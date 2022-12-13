Disney+ already has its own plan with ads and is following in the footsteps of Netflix

- Advertisement -

It was an open secret that Disney+ would have a fee with ads to offer more options to users. Well, the first step has already been taken to make this a reality throughout the world: from now on, it is possible to use it in the US. Therefore, this platform follows in the footsteps of Netflix, proving that the latter was not wrong.

With this movement, what is sought is to achieve a higher income and, in this way, make it completely possible obtain benefits with the streaming video service in 2025, which was the original idea that Mickey’s company had from the beginning (and that it was not expensive to achieve it if the same way of working was maintained). Therefore, like it or not, things are going this way and surely many other platforms will end up following the same path.

Disney+ follows a different path than Netflix

This is something that should be very clear. The new plan that has ads called Disney+ Basic is practically the same as it existed and to date (even, if everything happens as in the US, it is will keep the price of 8.99 euros). And, contrary to what Netflix did in its day, what has been decided is to create a new subscription that will be more expensive and that will prevent ads from being seen. This, the normal thing, is that it costs € 10.99). That is, it goes above instead of reducing costs. We’ll see how it works.

Disney+

The interesting thing is that, if you don’t have problems seeing 15, 30 or 45 second ads, you can access the entire Disney + catalog, something that does not happen with Netflix. In addition, the service can be used simultaneously from four different devices. And, this, it can be something that makes users stay active. Besides, and this is important, it must be clear that the contents cannot be downloaded -so you can only watch movies and series through an Internet connection-.

Image quality, something to value a lot

This is something that should always be important and here the new Disney + Basic has excellent news. maintains resolution 4K and, besides, it does not lack compatibility with options such as Dolby Vision and HDR10. Therefore, we are talking about excellent precision that is sure to be used to the fullest with today’s televisions. Consequently, it is not a bad option compared to Disney + Premium, which is the name of the option that will not have ads.

The arrival of these plans in Spain will take place sometime in the year 2023, so if you are one of those who have an account you should start deciding whether or not you want to see ads when viewing content such as Star Wars or Marvel’s own. But what is certain is that the moment is unstoppable, like it or not.

