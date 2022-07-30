Disney+ adds Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos for Apple TV

- Advertisement -

During this week, the entertainment giant, brought one of the important updates to its streaming platform, in this case for TV 4k and many more. Disney+ adds Dolby Spatial for all owners of compatible HomePods, AirPods, as well as some other speakers.

Dolby Atmos for Disney+

The information was shared and discovered mainly by some people in the reddit forums. According to Flatpanels HD, Disney + added to its application for Apple TV 4K (either first or second generation) and other devices, the functions to use Dolby Atmos audio.

The goal is for more Apple product owners to enjoy the full immersive Spatial Audio experience. Obviously, the update requires speakers or headphones that offer this possibility.. Some of these can be: the AirPods Pro, the AirPods Max, AirPods 3 or the original HomePods and some more.

Speaking of Apple TV 4K users, remember Have your Disney+ app properly updated to version 2.9.5 if you want the Atmos Spatial Audio experience. FlatpanelsHD further specifies a bit more about the update, indicating how audio works on the Apple TV 4K. It integrates 16 channels from the Apple TV, which you need for Dolby Atmos.

Finally, in other aspects of Disney +, the platform has just arrived for another 40 new countries during the month of June. The service would be thinking of having a version with advertising to be more accessible to customers.

Android TV without Dolby Atmos

It is clear that this improvement is extremely important for the application. Especially since some other platforms, like Android TV, have come forward to use Atmos enhancement. What is really curious is that despite this, Disney + no longer provides Dolby Atmos support for Android TV.

According to other sources on Reddit, Disney+ version 2.9.1 no longer provides Dolby Atmos audio support for Android TV and Google TV. It appears that in-app streaming with Dolby audio is no longer supported for Chromecast, Sony Android TV, TLC, and Hisense.

However, everything seems to indicate that it is only a temporary failure. Some other social media reports indicate that it was a server problem that fixed Dolby Atmos again.