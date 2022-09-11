“Disenchanted”: Amy Adams returns as Giselle in the sequel trailer

It’s been 15 years since a princess from fairy tales and an ordinary man from the real world got married, what new can happen in their lives? (disenchanted) bring back to Amy Y patrick dempsey in an adventure where the sweet will be tempted by the dark side. On the opening day of the D23 Expo 2022the first trailer of the long-awaited sequel that will arrive this year at Disney+.

As revealed by the advance live action musical, it’s been more than a decade since Giselle (Adams) and Robert (Dempsey) said “yes” at the altar. However, the princess is not very happy with her life in the city, so she will move with her family to a suburban community of Monroeville in order to make her life style as close as possible. to fairy tales.

The sequel is set 15 years after the events of “Enchanted.” (DisneyPlus)

Despite his efforts, nothing is what he expected, because in this neighborhood you live under a set of established rules. Also, Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolf) rules here as the local queen bee. All these elements only push Giselle to feel more and more out of place and she will resort to the magic of Andalusia, although she will unintentionally turn the entire city into a fairy tale. While the protagonist succumbs to her selfishness and gradually transforms into a villain, the future of her family is in danger.

- Advertisement -

Frustrated that her happily ever after hasn’t been so easy to find, she turns to the magic of Andalusia for help, accidentally transforming the entire city into a real-life fairy tale and putting her family’s future happiness in jeopardy. . Now, Giselle is in a race against time to reverse the spell and determine what happily ever after really means for her and her family,” reads the official synopsis for disenchanted.

returns-as-Giselle-in-the-sequel-trailer.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Disenchanted” will be released exclusively on streaming on November 24. (DisneyPlus) returns-as-Giselle-in-the-sequel-trailer.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The story of disenchanted It will be a lesson for Giselle

“Well, Giselle still has the love and joy, she’s in a slightly different position now, as a mother of a baby and a teenage girl, and a wife, looking to find her way in the world. She tries to move forward with the best intentions”, said the Emmy and Oscar nominated star during the conference yesterday, September 9, during the new edition of the D23 at the Anaheim Convention Center, according to dead line.

The cast is made up entirely of Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, Gabriella Baldacchino, Idina Menzel Y james marsden. the tape of Disney is directed by Adam Shankman and written by Brigitte Hales from a story created by J. David Stem, David N. Weiss and Richard LaGravenese. Eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken was in charge of composing the original music and Oscar winner Stephen Schwartz designed the lyrics for the songs, both of whom had previously worked on the first installment.

Official poster for the release of “Disenchanted”. (DisneyPlus)

- Advertisement -

disenchanted will be released exclusively on Disney+ next November 24.

: