Discussion Thread: Wisconsin State Supreme Court Primary Election and VA-04 Special Congressional Election

Today, voters went to the polls in Wisconsin and Virginia's 4th Congressional District.

The latter election is to fill the seat of late-Representative Donald McEachin, who died late last year of cancer. It was called shortly after close of polls for the Democratic candidate, state senator Jennifer McClellan, who will be the first Black woman elected to Congress from Virginia.

The former election is to choose primary candidates to compete in the April 4th general election, which, as The New York Times describes it:

Wisconsin’s State Supreme Court election carries bigger policy stakes than any other race in the country this year. It will decide whether conservatives or liberals control the otherwise evenly divided court, which will determine the fate of abortion rights, gerrymandered political maps and a range of voting rights issues in the battleground state. The general election is on April 4.

Results: