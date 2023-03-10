Discussion Thread: Biden Delivers Remarks on 2024 Budget Proposal at 2:30 p.m. ET

- Advertisement -
Background Reporting:
-
CBS: Biden releases 2024 budget proposal with eye toward reelection bid
-
- Advertisement -
Philadelphia Inquirer (metered paywall): President Joe Biden to speak in Northeast Philly today; budget would increase child tax credit and Pell Grants
-
NPR: Biden is using his budget as a cudgel in the debt ceiling fight — and for 2024
Primary Sources:
- Assorted WhiteHouse.gov 'Briefing Room' pages on the budget release, including the ones dedicated to 1) Medicare and healthcare, 2) equity, 3) tribal nations and communities, 4) inflation, 5) the border and immigration, 6) energy, climate, and environmental justice, 7) the federal customer service experience, 8) public safety and crime, 9) veterans and their families, 10) housing, 11) global challenges, 12) "Wasteful Spending", combating systemic fraud, and program cost efficacy, and 13) the deficit
Where to Watch:
-
- Advertisement -
C-SPAN: President Biden gives remarks in Philadelphia on the release of his budget request for fiscal year 2024.
-
The White House on YouTube: President Biden Delivers Remarks on his Budget for Fiscal Year 2024
submitted by /u/PoliticsModeratorBot
[comments]
- Advertisement -