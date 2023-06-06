Discovering the origin of Gravitational Waves

- Advertisement -

In the fascinating world of astrophysics, a recent study has revealed a possible source of gravitational waves hitherto undetected. Researchers have used computer simulations to explore the role of debris fields generated by dying stars in generating these mysterious disturbances in space-time, predicted by Einstein more than a century ago. His discoveries could expand our understanding of gravitational waves detected by the Laser Interferometry Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) and open up new opportunities to explore the universe.

The study, recently presented at the 242nd meeting of the American Astronomical Society, raises the possibility that gravitational waves are generated by debris fields spewed out by dying stars. So far, LIGO has detected these waves only in binary systems, such as merging neutron stars or black holes. However, the researchers suggest that dying stars and their surroundings could harbor a new source of gravitational waves.

- Advertisement -

The research team, led by Northwestern University astrophysicist Ore Gottlieb, used simulations to model the evolution of a dying star. During this process, the star spews material outward as it collapses toward its core, forming a black hole in its place. Initially, the researchers were interested in studying the accretion disks that surround black holes, since these hot and superheated disks emit detectable radiation. However, the calculations were disrupted by simulated data from the debris field surrounding the jets of accelerating material emitted by dying stars.

According to simulations, this debris field could cause disturbances in space-time that fall within the frequency band detectable by LIGO. This discovery raises new questions and opens the door for the detection of gravitational waves from non-binary sources in the future.

The detection of gravitational waves from new sources would be a significant achievement in the field of astrophysics. In addition to their impact on the understanding of fundamental physics and the validation of Einstein’s theory of general relativity, these waves could provide valuable information about the universe and its evolution. They could also allow the search for the gravitational wave background, a constant “murmur” of gravitational waves that permeates the universe. Scientists are already using arrays of pulsars to track this background gravitational wave, and future projects like LISA could greatly expand our ability to detect and understand these fascinating perturbations in space-time.