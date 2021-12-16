Discovering OnePlus Nord 2 CE: here are specifications and design in the first renderings

It is not a surprise, therefore, to learn that Nord CE will have a successor, which we have heard about recently, with the rumors that emerged this week that they should mount a MediaTek SoC. And a few days later we return to talk about OnePlus Nord 2 CE , since a leak may have revealed the design and some of the features key in advance on presentation.

The images that Yogesh Brar shared on Twitter and with 91Mobiles they show a decidedly credible device, with an updated aesthetic that mirrors that of the devices launched by the company in the course of 2021 by OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro onwards. And then on the back we find the classic rectangular brick with rounded edges that houses the three camera sensors ( 64 + 8 + 2 MP ), with the main one and the ultra-wide one well in evidence, and the smaller macro instead to the right above the LED flash.

Also from the front, the Nord 2 CE looks like it will have a decidedly familiar look, with the hole for the camera (from 16 MP) positioned in the upper left corner of the display, whose bezels appear rather thin, except for the usual more pronounced “chin” at the bottom. In general, the look has a balanced aspect: in these renders the colors we see are two (obviously to be confirmed, like everything else), one black and one olive green, both with a finish that seems metallic, and which gives the impression of being more opaque than glossy.

But let’s get to the technical details: according to the leaker Nord 2 CE it should be equipped with a display 6.4-inch AMOLED FHD + with maximum refresh rate a 90Hz. The sensor for biometric identification through fingerprint recognition should be located below the screen, since there is no trace of it on the body. The 3.5mm audio jack should remain, positioned at the bottom near the USB-C port and the speaker grille.

Under the body, the SoC will therefore presumably be the Dimensity 900 MediaTek branded, while for the RAM the maximum cut should be 12 GB and for it storage internal instead of 256 GB. Finally, the battery capacity according to rumors will be of 4,500 mAh. However, the official announcement, which could confirm or deny this already very precise identikit of the product, should still be a few months away: we will then have to wait.