Discover the world’s mythical creatures with the help of AI

On this occasion, we will delve into a fascinating project that combines artificial intelligence and cartography to provide us with a unique interactive experience. With the help of cutting-edge technologies, we can explore the legends and folklore of different cultures across the globe. In this article, we’ll find out how the Mythical Creatures of the World interactive map was created and how AI played a key role in its making.

The Convergence of Technology and Creativity

The Mythical Creatures of the World interactive map is a technological prodigy that has taken the collaboration between artificial intelligence and content creation to a new level. Behind this project are various AI-powered tools that have worked together to bring this magical compendium of fantastic beings to life. All created from googlemapsmania

The search and collection of data for the creation of the map was carried out through an innovative tool called «AI Search Map» from Map Channel. This powerful system was fed the term “Mythical Creatures”, and embarked on an exhaustive search in all regions of the world. The result was a set of information that served as the basis for the map.

Once the data was collected, it was transformed into a geospatially friendly format. For this, a KML to GeoJSON conversion tool was used. The KML, obtained from the AI ​​Search Map, was converted into a GeoJSON file to be used later.

The visual presentation of each mythical creature was one of the fundamental aspects of this project. This is where Bing’s “AI Image Creator” came into play, a tool that uses AI to generate images automatically. Each mythical creature on the map was accompanied by an image generated by this innovative technology, giving users a visual representation of the beings that have captured our imaginations for centuries.

The informative component of the map was possible thanks to the intervention of Google’s “Bard AI”. This AI was responsible for creating the descriptive text for each of the mythical creatures present on the interactive map. Through data processing and the use of natural language generation algorithms, Bard AI was able to deliver detailed and captivating information about each creature, allowing users to immerse themselves in the stories and myths associated with them.

Automation and Creative Potential

The time invested in the creation of this interactive map was significantly reduced thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. The ability to automate tedious tasks such as image and text generation allowed this project to be completed in a record time of approximately three hours. Previously, creating such a map would have required weeks or even months of manual labor.

Automating processes through the use of AI opens up endless creative possibilities. With tools like AI Search Map, AI Image Creator, and Bard AI, creators can focus on the conceptualization and overall design of the map, while more time-consuming tasks are executed efficiently and accurately thanks to artificial intelligence.

In addition to saving time, this synergy between technology and creativity invites us to reflect on how AI can boost our ability to explore and discover. By facilitating data collection and content generation, we can access fantastic worlds in a faster and more accessible way. This combination of technology and creativity allows us to appreciate the richness of diverse cultures and their myths, and invites us to immerse ourselves in mythical universes that might otherwise have remained hidden.