Discover the super offers on ebay.es of the Xiaomi Redmi 9AT and POCO x3 pro models

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The smartphone has become a fundamental element in our day to day. Beyond its function to make and receive calls, we are increasingly finding mobile phones in the market with a greater number of functionalities and at really attractive prices. An example is found on ebay.es with the super savings discount: redmi 9AT RRP: 119EUR, promo price: 69EUR. But it is not the only model that has a succulent offer, since the POCO X3 model also it is at a spectacular price on ebay.es at a promotional price of 179 EUR (the RRP is 289EUR, that is, 110EUR savings). In this article we will talk about the price with the discount and the characteristics of each of the models.

The POCO X3 model features 6G RAM, 48.0 MP camera resolution and an impressive discount.

As we have discussed previously, today the mobile is primordial to work, study and socialize. For this reason, you have to opt for models that are of quality, that have multiple functionalities and that do not have an exorbitant price. For example, the other model that we can find on ebay.es is the bit x3 pro RRP: 289 EUR, promotion price: 179EUR.

In this case, it has a 6G RAM memory, a camera resolution of 48.0 MP and a storage capacity of 128G. With NFC technology and a screen that has dimensions of 6.7 ”, it becomes a really interesting option. In addition to being very aesthetic and breathing an innovative and technological air, we must take into account the price at which we can find it. In this case, we are talking about a discount of 110 euros, thus remaining at a fantastic price.

On the other hand, taking up the Redmi 9AT model that we can find on ebay.es at a promotional price of 69 euros, it also has very interesting features. In addition to the fact that in this case the reduction is very significant, in this model the camera has an LED flash and is HDR, so both images and videos will be of high quality. Also, its resolution is 13.0 MP, which makes it. Its storage capacity is 32 GB, its eight processor cores and its resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels stand out.

On this occasion, we have the possibility to choose the color of the model that interests us the most. We can find it in blue, green or black, with a color that stands out for being current and also breathe technology. Regarding its connectivity, we find that it is 4G, Wi-Fi and on the other hand, its RAM is 2GB.

Now that we know which models we can find on ebay.es at a very interesting price, it is time to analyze which of them is the one that best suits our needs. As we can see, in addition to the promotion and price being very attractive, both mobiles have very advanced features and functionalities that will allow you to enjoy the experience of a mobile that will not only serve us to call.

.